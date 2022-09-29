Mulligan Funding Expands Executive Team with Key New Hires with New COO and VP of Sales
The Growing Business Funding Provider adds Adem Yilmaz as Chief Operating Officer and Justin Piotroski as Vice President of Sales
They both bring with them a deep experience of what it takes to provide effective leadership at scale.”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mulligan Funding announced today that Adem Yilmaz has been appointed the new Chief Operating Officer of the company and Justin Piotroski joins as the Vice President of Sales.
— David Leibowitz
“I'm absolutely thrilled to welcome Adem and Justin to our Executive Management team at Mulligan Funding,” says David Leibowitz, CEO of Mulligan Funding. “They both bring with them a deep experience of what it takes to provide effective leadership at scale. That experience is invaluable to us as we continue to navigate the phenomenal growth we've enjoyed in recent years. I feel both fortunate and excited to have talent like theirs enhance the amazing team we have at Mulligan Funding, and I look forward to seeing what we can all create together in this next chapter of our story.”
Adem Yilmaz brings with him experience in business growth through portfolio risk management, pricing, operations strategies, and analytics. He has an extensive executive and analytics background in portfolio management operations in various financial asset classes. Before joining Mulligan Funding, Adem served in various senior leadership roles at Wells Fargo – including as Head of Technology Innovation, Robotic Process Automation, and Reporting, as well as Compliance, Operational Risk, and Analytics. Previously, Adem had served as the Chief Risk Officer and Head of Collection, Credit Underwriting Operations, and Risk at Hyundai Capital America. During his time, he led the transformation of HCA’s risk management philosophy, implemented a risk appetite framework, improved operations, and established the Center of Analytical Excellence.
His strong analytical background and creativity provide the foundation to determine root causes and issue resolution. He is intensely customer-focused and has a track record of building loyal, energized teams. David elaborated, “Adem's breadth of expertise across numerous functional areas - from Credit to Analytics to Operations, places him in a pretty unique position to provide value in the areas of core focus and opportunity for Mulligan Funding.”
His educational background includes Machine Learning and Probabilistic Graphical Models from Stanford University, a master's degree in economics from San Diego State University, and a Civil and Structural Engineering Degree from Orta Dogu Technical University in Turkey. He also holds multiple patents in the business application of artificial intelligence and machine learning models.
Justin Piotroski joins the executive team as the Vice President of Sales. Coming from Windstream where he served as SVP of Customer Success and VP of Strategic Solutions Sales, he brings a track record of successfully building sales organizations and expertise in change and growth management.
“Justin's previous success in managing large sales teams and enabling them to excel in a partner-centric sales channel mirrors our own focus on those strategic relationships and their vital importance to our own sales success,” says David Leibowitz.
As a graduate of Kings College and recipient of multiple President’s Club Awards for Sales Leadership, Justin joins during a time of unprecedented growth at Mulligan Funding. He will oversee our sales teams and report directly to CEO David Leibowitz.
About Mulligan Funding
Headquartered in San Diego and named on the prestigious Best Places to Work SoCal 2022 List by Best Companies Group, Mulligan Funding serves as a leading provider of working capital ($5K - $2M) to the small and medium-sized businesses that fuel our country. Since 2008, we have prided ourselves on our collaborative, innovative, and customer-focused approach. Through our unique ability to combine technology, a human touch, and unwavering integrity, we help those we serve bring their dreams to life with our people-first culture.
