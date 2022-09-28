National Seating & Mobility Completes Third Consecutive Year as Official ADA Sponsor of Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival

National Seating & Mobility (NSM), North America’s largest provider of comprehensive mobility solutions, returned as the official ADA sponsor of Pilgrimage Music & Culture Festival last weekend. The 2022 sponsorship marked NSM’s third consecutive year partnering with the festival which was held at The Park at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin, Tennessee. The two-day festival venue, which draws thousands of fans each year, included NSM-funded ADA Accessible viewing platforms for attendees with disabilities.

/EIN News/ -- NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Seating & Mobility (NSM), North America’s largest provider of comprehensive mobility solutions, returned as the official ADA sponsor of Pilgrimage Music & Culture Festival last weekend. The 2022 sponsorship marked NSM’s third consecutive year partnering with the festival which was held at The Park at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin, Tennessee. The two-day festival venue, which draws thousands of fans each year, included NSM-funded ADA Accessible viewing platforms for attendees with disabilities.

"We were pleased to serve as the official ADA sponsor of the Pilgrimage Festival again this year,” said Bill Mixon, NSM CEO. “It is a privilege to work with the Pilgrimage team to help ensure that accessibility is a priority for all festival guests.”

Hosted ADA Accessible viewing platforms were set up around the two Pilgrimage Festival main stages to ensure a clear view of the performers for those with disabilities.

"Our partnership with NSM allows us to create a positive and inclusive environment for all music fans joining us for the event,” said Brandt Wood, Pilgrimage Festival co-founder. “Pilgrimage Festival unites people from different backgrounds under the common theme of music, and NSM’s continued support ensures that the event can be enjoyed by attendees who rely on mobility equipment.”

The 2022 headliners included Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile, The Avett Brothers and Elle King along with 50 additional acts across five stages. NSM’s sponsorship included event signage and exposure on the festival website (www.pilgrimagefestival.com), the official festival app and through Pilgrimage social channels.

This was the eighth year for the festival in Franklin, where NSM’s corporate headquarters is also located.



About National Seating & Mobility

With a network of 200+ locations across the U.S. and Canada, National Seating & Mobility (NSM) is North America’s largest and most trusted provider of comprehensive mobility solutions including complex rehab technology (CRT), home and vehicle accessibility, and full-service maintenance and repair. NSM has been advancing independence and enhancing the quality of life of individuals who use mobility solutions for more than 30 years. The company has more than 2,600 dedicated team members caring for more than 300,000 clients annually. Since 2006, NSM is the only national mobility solutions provider that is accredited by The Joint Commission and voluntarily undergoes a rigorous review process every few years to ensure and validate the company’s commitment to providing safe, quality care for our valued customers. NSM is also the exclusive partner for The Home Depot Independent Living program offering home accessibility solutions to customers looking to create safer home environments in more than 700 Home Depot retail locations across the U.S. For more information on NSM, visit www.nsm-seating.com.

