Meeting with representatives of education sector of the capital at the Tajik State Institute of Languages ​​named after Sotim Ulugzoda

TAJIKISTAN, September 27 - On September 27, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, after the commissioning of new buildings of the Tajik State Institute of Languages named after Sotim Ulugzoda, on the eve of the celebration of the State Language Day, held a meeting with teachers, students and representatives of the education sector of the capital.

The Head of State, Emomali Rahmon, first congratulated all those present on the commissioning of the new educational buildings of the institute and the approaching of the State Language Day, which is annually celebrated in our country on October 5.

The President of the country, Emomali Rahmon, spoke about the importance of adopting the Law of the Republic of Tajikistan “On the State Language”, the Program for the Development of the State Language of the Republic of Tajikistan for 2020-2030 and strengthening the status of the state language.

President Emomali Rahmon said that the state language in Tajikistan is under the direct protection and support of the state, all conditions and opportunities have been created for its development and promotion in all spheres of society.

Indeed, it was in this language that for thousands of years the Tajik people created an incomparable historical heritage and presented it to the world.

During his speech, the President of the country, Emomali Rahmon, spoke about the creative efforts and initiatives of the Government of the country to provide favorable conditions for the upbringing, education and decent life of adolescents and youth, including the construction of new educational facilities, the education of highly qualified teaching staff and the adoption of state programs in the field of education.

The construction and commissioning of new educational buildings of the Tajik State Institute of Languages named after Sotim Ulugzoda for the training of specialists in foreign languages is a clear evidence of support from the Government of the country.

The Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, noted with satisfaction that at present, graduates of the institute are successfully working in all corners of the country and abroad, including in the United Nations and other authoritative international organizations, as well as in the embassies of Tajikistan in foreign countries.

The Ministry of Education and Science, the Tajik State Institute of Languages and the language faculties of all higher professional educational institutions were tasked with creating better conditions for language learning by teenagers and young people at all levels of education.

The Head of State instructed to widely introduce the study of the language, history, culture and geography of Tajikistan in institutions of all forms of education, where studies are conducted in the language of national minorities.

In connection with the need to create a separate center for the translation of scientific and artistic works, the Government of the country was instructed to consider the establishment of a National Translation Center under the Government of Tajikistan, prepare and approve the necessary legal documents within three months.

Since the first years of independence, the Government of the country has paid special attention to the issue of teaching foreign languages, state programs have been adopted for several stages to improve the teaching of foreign languages. Currently, the implementation of the State Program for Improving the Teaching and Learning of Russian and English for the period up to 2030, launched in January 2021, continues.

The heads of universities and institutes were instructed by the Head of State to take constant and effective measures in order to adapt the quality of education and the level of knowledge of students to international requirements and standards.

Also, the heads of higher professional educational institutions were instructed to expand the use of information and communication technologies in the learning process, study international experience and adapt educational plans and programs to the requirements of world education standards in the domestic and foreign labor markets.