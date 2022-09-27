Commissioning of a private secondary educational institution "Gymnasium Nuriddin" in the city of Dushanbe

TAJIKISTAN, September 27 - On September 27, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon. and Chairman of the Majlisi milli Majlisi Oli of the Republic of Tajikistan, Mayor of the city of Dushanbe, Rustami Emomali commissioned in the Firdavsi district of the capital a private secondary educational institution "Gymnasium Nuriddin", got acquainted with possibilities of the new educational facility.

The gymnasium is designed for 2000 students in one shift, it provides conditions for learning in accordance with international standards. The institution has 70 spacious classrooms, all classrooms have electronic boards for conducting classes. The institution has 22 technical rooms, special attention is paid to the study of exact subjects. For this purpose, 1 separate laboratory was created for conducting classes in chemistry and 1 physical laboratory with all the necessary instruments and educational visual aids. Using these opportunities, students conduct various chemical experiments and improve their knowledge. The institution has separate rooms for studying biology, human rights and a room for basic military training.

The Head of State, Emomali Rahmon, was informed that 2 information technology classrooms with modern computers connected to high-speed Internet have been created in the gymnasium.

Following the creative and educational policy of the Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, the private secondary educational institution "Gymnasium Nuriddin" was built by a domestic entrepreneur Abdurahmon Kosimov, education is conducted in accordance with international standards.

In the gymnasium, 230 teachers are involved in activities on a competitive basis, 6 separate working rooms are created for their work.

The beautiful modern hall of the gymnasium is designed for more than 500 seats, in the dining room it is possible to serve 250 teachers and students at the same time. Taking into account modern requirements and norms, a spacious sports hall has been built in the institution, where the necessary conditions have been created for conducting physical education classes and various sports competitions.

In order to prepare students for the republican Olympiads, the institution has organized a library with 125 titles of fiction and more than 4 thousand scientific books. An electronic library with 25 computers has also been created here, thanks to which teachers and students have access to the rich heritage of domestic and foreign poets and writers.

The facility also has other auxiliary rooms such as a technical room, separate event rooms, an archive and a medical room.

After the visit, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, called such creative initiatives of domestic entrepreneurs worthy of support and instructed the responsible persons to give priority to the quality of upbringing and education, in-depth study of modern technologies and foreign languages in an educational institution.