ESOMAR Offers First-Ever Super Early Bird Discount for its 2023 Congress
Deep discounts for the leading global data, research and insights conference, available to members starting 03 October
We are so excited to welcome everyone back next year that we decided to do something a little different & create a special offer for our members. We can’t wait to get together with everyone again!”AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ESOMAR, the global voice of the data, research and insights community, has announced that it will, for the first time ever, offer its members a deep registration discount for the 2023 Congress annual conference. Starting on Monday, 03 October, ESOMAR members will have the opportunity to purchase tickets for next year’s conference, being held in Amsterdam 10-13 September, 2023, for half price. This 50% discount is available through 13 October only, and represents a savings of more than $1,000.
— Dr. Parves Kahn, CEO and Director General of ESOMAR
“Our annual congress this year was a huge success, giving us all an unforgettable experience that exceeded our wildest expectations,” said Dr. Parves Kahn, CEO and Director General of ESOMAR. “We are so excited to welcome everyone back next year, to our home city, that we decided to do something a little different and create a special offer for our members. We can’t wait to get together with everyone once again!”
Planning is already underway for the 2023 Congress, which will include plentiful, creative networking opportunities, the much-anticipated annual Gala and award ceremony, and fun sponsored activities throughout the three-day conference. In addition, attendees can expect to learn more about the latest innovations and initiatives from insights professionals, both brand and agency side, from around the world.
- Hear from some of the world’s largest brands on stage, sharing their latest projects, challenges and insights
- Learn practical skills and new technology applications to take back to the workplace to boost efficiency and value
- Accelerate innovation and celebrate research excellence with the greater insights community
- Explore better ways to tackle evolving challenges such as representativity, improving data quality, application of new methodologies, boosting diversity and inclusion, and more critical topics
ESOMAR is also seeking business partners interested in sponsoring the event, and showcasing their brands on the leading stage for insights and analytics professionals.
About ESOMAR
ESOMAR is a not-for-profit membership organization. Members form a community convinced of the potential of data analytics, research and insights to help improve societies, organizations and everyone's life. They’ve been helping individuals and organizations that are part of the analytics and insights ecosystem since 1948. 2022 marks their 75th year as an association. ESOMAR is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands and is present in over 130 countries through its members.
Iliya Hull
ESOMAR
