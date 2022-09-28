Join CA FWD Oct. 27-28 for the 2022 California Economic Summit in Bakersfield or Virtually

Hundreds to gather in California's energy capital to advance priorities in housing, climate policy, energy evolution and more

Sacramento, CA, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Who: Produced by California Forward (CA FWD), in partnership with its California Stewardship Network, the California Economic Summit influences CA FWD’s ongoing movement to make the government and economy work for everyone.

What: The event features keynote speakers, state policy leaders, regional business and civic leaders, working sessions on critical issues facing California and more. This year’s Summit includes plenary discussions on encouraging energy evolution and climate adaptation, advancing inclusive regional economies, bolstering California’s creative economy, and more. In addition, the Summit will advance policy priorities through various working sessions on inclusive economic development, education and workforce, resilient and productive landscapes, broadband for all and more.

The goal of the California Economic Summit is to create a shared economic agenda that sets the stage for collective action in 2023. Throughout its decade-long history, the collective work done at the Summit has set the framework for tangible achievements for Californians, including over $6.5 billion in broadband expansion, $600 million for the Community Economic Resilience Fund (CERF), nearly $1.5 billion investment in wildfire resilience, $500 million for the California Dream for All homeownership program and more.

The full Summit agenda can be found here .

Speakers: This year’s confirmed speakers to date include, but are not limited to, State Treasurer Fiona Ma, former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, labor leader and civil rights activist Dolores Huerta, Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh, State Senator Anna Caballero, State Senator Scott Wiener, State Assemblymember Buffy Wicks and more. The full list of speakers, updated regularly, can be found here .

When: October 27-28, 2022

Where: Mechanics Bank Arena, Theater and Convention Center, 1001 Truxtun Avenue, Bakersfield, CA 93301 or virtually (virtual includes access to plenary sessions only).

How: Credentialed media are welcome and encouraged to attend the Summit – either in person or virtually – at no cost. Email Sarah Walsh at sarah@cafwd.org for registration information.

ABOUT CA FWD

California Forward (CA FWD) leads a statewide movement, bringing people together across communities, regions and interests to improve government and create inclusive, sustainable growth for everyone. A 501(c)(3) organization, CA FWD drives collective action to identify solutions that can be taken to scale to meet the challenges the state is facing. CA FWD serves as the backbone for the California Stewardship Network , an alliance of regional economic development leaders, and is home to the California Economic Summit and the California Dream Index . To view our work product from last year’s Summit, which informs our agenda for the year and will be built upon at this year’s Summit, see the 2022 Roadmap to Shared Prosperity .

