The Road To Nashville Announces Top Fifty Semifinalists In Their Global Music And Mental Health Program

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- This Pool of Incredible Songwriters Will be Narrowed to the Top Ten to Perform at Nashville’s Iconic EXIT/IN for the Finale on October 9The Road to Nashville: Liverpool International Song Contest (TRTN) is proud to announce the top 50 songs from the more than 20,000 submissions received globally. With 31 countries represented by the 18,805 songwriters who submitted, The Road to Nashville will make its way to the legendary EXIT/IN on John Lennon’s birthday, Sunday, October 9, for the finale performance live before a panel of celebrated and successful music industry representatives. The concert will be live streamed by Music Crowns reaching an audience of over four million.“We are pumped to see so many songwriters from across the globe taking part in the program this year. Our team was excited to hear the works of these talented creatives and look forward to sharing the top ten with the world when we go live via Music Crowns for the finale on October 9. Beyond the music that we’ve been introduced to, I am so grateful that over 3,000 songwriters have opted into our free mental health services,” says Daniel Xander, Head of Music Operations at The Unity of Faiths Foundation.The full list of semifinalists is below. To stream their works, visit: https://roadtonashville.us/semi-finalists Ammon and Liahona Olayan - Pray to GodSimon Andersson - Southern GirlCorinne Ballard - SisterhoodLiz Beatty & Nate Strasser - A World in HarmonyAlex Boyé - Bend Not BreakAimée Britannia - Virtual AffectionEdi Callier - AloneJulian Carmichael - PsychosomaticLia Caton - I Keep My Eyes On YouJelani Clay - Let GoCharles Cleyn - King of my OwnMegan Collins - You Take Me HomeMillie Courtney - Grey StormIan Elkerton - Chasing WinterMatthew Ellis - Bad DayBella Fenlon - She Don't Walk Like That AnymorCandy Fernaux - Make Your Own MagiAdrian Graf - Invisible to Automatic DoorsHaley Green - MonsterAlex Hall - Same To YouKaley Halperin - May I FlySonya Hurst - Ever AfterDavid Isreal - To Be MissedJust The Brave - Notice MeAgata Karczewska - FoolSean C Kennedy - Let Life Love YouSkaie Knox - Come AroundRoss Leslie - Leave The Light OnEmily Lockett - Do You Wanna Go Out?Jenna Longmire - Waking Up NowJay Moussa-Mann - American TennesseeAbi Muir - I Forgot About MeAlissa Musto - Black FlakVictor Nogueira - Life In The CityBill Ntanos - Bourbon SkiesCihannur Ozgur - Truly FreeRhiannon Paige - HonkyTonkTim Prottey-Jones - Drinking forTom Ritter - I Wanna Bring You Joy - Soul Version - ft. Skyler HarrisKaroline Rose - GoldenDaniel Rothe - Dust and GoldNoeva Sal - Let It GoJennifer Sanon - The Point of No ReturnMonti Silva - EchoSkinny Living - Won’t Be LongGrace and Hannah Stobart - Sweet 16Paulin Voss – GoldEmilie Wilson - MedicineChris Young - Don'tNeeve Zahra - Love MeThe Road to Nashville is partnered with the following to present and support our 2022 contestants:Liverpool City CouncilMetropolitan Government of Nashville & Davidson CountyVisit Music CityMusicians Hall of Fame & MuseumCountry Music AssociationMusic CrownsExit/InBMISAE InstituteThe Cavern Club LiverpoolMiddle Tennessee State UniversityLiverpool Institute for Performing ArtsBBCPorter's CallGaylord Opryland HotelsHampton Inn & Suites Nashville Downtown Capitol ViewVirgin HotelsAbout The Road to Nashville - Liverpool International Song ContestThe Road to Nashville 2022 was birthed from the 2020/21 Liverpool International Song Contest, aimed at tackling mental illness discrimination and stigma specifically tailored towards those in the creative sector. Created by TUFF (The Unity of Faiths Foundation) and backed by both the Nashville Metro City Council and the Liverpool City Council, the 2022 Road to Nashville Contest started with the global #KIND20 campaign. During the pandemic, TUFF’s global #KIND20 campaign demonstrated a way to promote social integration and reached a staggering 6.7 million people worldwide. From here, the Road to Nashville – Liverpool International Song Contest expanded to address TUFF’s wider goals of empowering young people and promoting acceptance, equality and respect for other cultures.Participants in the 2020/21 competition were invited to attend 23 workshops across the Liverpool City region delivered by TUFFs Music division and led by TUFFs co-founders Anna Prior & Dr. Shamender Talwar FRSA (renowned social psychologist) and Liverpool based producer Daniel Xander BSc MA (TUFFs Head of Music). These workshops provided education in music and production as well as one-to-one counseling with professional mental health practitioners. In addition to the thousands who attended the in-person workshops, TUFF also provided an online version for those unable to attend due to COVID-19, medical and/or mental health reasons. The 2022 Road to Nashville contest provides the same support for musicians and songwriters who sign up for free mental health services and is providing free of charge mental health and/or professional life coaching services for over 3,600 global participants to date. Each musician requesting counseling receives a minimum of three complimentary sessions valued at $250 a session.About TUFF - the co-organizerThe Unity of Faiths Foundation (TUFF) is a British secular charitable organization working in four continents. TUFF bridges community sectors, organizations and government by rebuilding social integration and global community cohesion. TUFF empowers youth through participation in sports, music and science, as well as teaching education in human values such individual liberty, gender equality and respect for other cultures. TUFF was established in 2011 and has the support and acknowledgments of many dignitaries including H.H Pope Francis, H.M the Queen, and President Barack Obama to name a few. The ultimate goal is to share kindness and facilitate the integration and empowerment of those people who do not have a voice, due to numerous challenges and obstacles they face in their daily lives.To learn more or donate to TUFF, visit: www.tuff.earth Facebook: https://facebook.com/tuff.earth/ Instagram: https://instagram.com/tuff.earth/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/tuff_earth