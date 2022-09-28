The Road To Nashville Announces Top Fifty Semifinalists In Their Global Music And Mental Health Program
EINPresswire.com/ -- This Pool of Incredible Songwriters Will be Narrowed to the Top Ten to Perform at Nashville’s Iconic EXIT/IN for the Finale on October 9
The Road to Nashville: Liverpool International Song Contest (TRTN) is proud to announce the top 50 songs from the more than 20,000 submissions received globally. With 31 countries represented by the 18,805 songwriters who submitted, The Road to Nashville will make its way to the legendary EXIT/IN on John Lennon’s birthday, Sunday, October 9, for the finale performance live before a panel of celebrated and successful music industry representatives. The concert will be live streamed by Music Crowns reaching an audience of over four million.
“We are pumped to see so many songwriters from across the globe taking part in the program this year. Our team was excited to hear the works of these talented creatives and look forward to sharing the top ten with the world when we go live via Music Crowns for the finale on October 9. Beyond the music that we’ve been introduced to, I am so grateful that over 3,000 songwriters have opted into our free mental health services,” says Daniel Xander, Head of Music Operations at The Unity of Faiths Foundation.
The full list of semifinalists is below. To stream their works, visit: https://roadtonashville.us/semi-finalists
Ammon and Liahona Olayan - Pray to God
Simon Andersson - Southern Girl
Corinne Ballard - Sisterhood
Liz Beatty & Nate Strasser - A World in Harmony
Alex Boyé - Bend Not Break
Aimée Britannia - Virtual Affection
Edi Callier - Alone
Julian Carmichael - Psychosomatic
Lia Caton - I Keep My Eyes On You
Jelani Clay - Let Go
Charles Cleyn - King of my Own
Megan Collins - You Take Me Home
Millie Courtney - Grey Storm
Ian Elkerton - Chasing Winter
Matthew Ellis - Bad Day
Bella Fenlon - She Don't Walk Like That Anymor
Candy Fernaux - Make Your Own Magi
Adrian Graf - Invisible to Automatic Doors
Haley Green - Monster
Alex Hall - Same To You
Kaley Halperin - May I Fly
Sonya Hurst - Ever After
David Isreal - To Be Missed
Just The Brave - Notice Me
Agata Karczewska - Fool
Sean C Kennedy - Let Life Love You
Skaie Knox - Come Around
Ross Leslie - Leave The Light On
Emily Lockett - Do You Wanna Go Out?
Jenna Longmire - Waking Up Now
Jay Moussa-Mann - American Tennessee
Abi Muir - I Forgot About Me
Alissa Musto - Black Flak
Victor Nogueira - Life In The City
Bill Ntanos - Bourbon Skies
Cihannur Ozgur - Truly Free
Rhiannon Paige - HonkyTonk
Tim Prottey-Jones - Drinking for
Tom Ritter - I Wanna Bring You Joy - Soul Version - ft. Skyler Harris
Karoline Rose - Golden
Daniel Rothe - Dust and Gold
Noeva Sal - Let It Go
Jennifer Sanon - The Point of No Return
Monti Silva - Echo
Skinny Living - Won’t Be Long
Grace and Hannah Stobart - Sweet 16
Paulin Voss – Gold
Emilie Wilson - Medicine
Chris Young - Don't
Neeve Zahra - Love Me
The Road to Nashville is partnered with the following to present and support our 2022 contestants:
Liverpool City Council
Metropolitan Government of Nashville & Davidson County
Visit Music City
Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum
Country Music Association
Music Crowns
Exit/In
BMI
SAE Institute
The Cavern Club Liverpool
Middle Tennessee State University
Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts
BBC
Porter's Call
Gaylord Opryland Hotels
Hampton Inn & Suites Nashville Downtown Capitol View
Virgin Hotels
About The Road to Nashville - Liverpool International Song Contest
The Road to Nashville 2022 was birthed from the 2020/21 Liverpool International Song Contest, aimed at tackling mental illness discrimination and stigma specifically tailored towards those in the creative sector. Created by TUFF (The Unity of Faiths Foundation) and backed by both the Nashville Metro City Council and the Liverpool City Council, the 2022 Road to Nashville Contest started with the global #KIND20 campaign. During the pandemic, TUFF’s global #KIND20 campaign demonstrated a way to promote social integration and reached a staggering 6.7 million people worldwide. From here, the Road to Nashville – Liverpool International Song Contest expanded to address TUFF’s wider goals of empowering young people and promoting acceptance, equality and respect for other cultures.
Participants in the 2020/21 competition were invited to attend 23 workshops across the Liverpool City region delivered by TUFFs Music division and led by TUFFs co-founders Anna Prior & Dr. Shamender Talwar FRSA (renowned social psychologist) and Liverpool based producer Daniel Xander BSc MA (TUFFs Head of Music). These workshops provided education in music and production as well as one-to-one counseling with professional mental health practitioners. In addition to the thousands who attended the in-person workshops, TUFF also provided an online version for those unable to attend due to COVID-19, medical and/or mental health reasons. The 2022 Road to Nashville contest provides the same support for musicians and songwriters who sign up for free mental health services and is providing free of charge mental health and/or professional life coaching services for over 3,600 global participants to date. Each musician requesting counseling receives a minimum of three complimentary sessions valued at $250 a session.
About TUFF - the co-organizer
The Unity of Faiths Foundation (TUFF) is a British secular charitable organization working in four continents. TUFF bridges community sectors, organizations and government by rebuilding social integration and global community cohesion. TUFF empowers youth through participation in sports, music and science, as well as teaching education in human values such individual liberty, gender equality and respect for other cultures. TUFF was established in 2011 and has the support and acknowledgments of many dignitaries including H.H Pope Francis, H.M the Queen, and President Barack Obama to name a few. The ultimate goal is to share kindness and facilitate the integration and empowerment of those people who do not have a voice, due to numerous challenges and obstacles they face in their daily lives.
To learn more or donate to TUFF, visit: www.tuff.earth.
Facebook: https://facebook.com/tuff.earth/
Instagram: https://instagram.com/tuff.earth/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/tuff_earth
Pamela Lewis FRSA
PLA Media
+1 615-327-0100
pam.lewis@plamedia.com