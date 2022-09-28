Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,889 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 256,068 in the last 365 days.

Lam Research Corporation Announces September 2022 Quarter Financial Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Lam Research Corp. (NASDAQ: LRCX) today announced that the company will host its quarterly financial conference call and webcast on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, beginning at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time).

Webcast: To access the webcast, visit the Investors section of Lam’s web site at http://www.lamresearch.com and click on the Investors/Investors Overview/Events & Presentations section to view the details.
   
Replay Information: A webcast replay will be available on the Lam Research website approximately three hours after the conference call concludes.
   
Contact Information: Lam Research Investor Relations Department. Investor.relations@lamresearch.com, 510-572-1615.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of innovative wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Lam’s equipment and services allow customers to build smaller and better performing devices. In fact, today, nearly every advanced chip is built with Lam technology. We combine superior systems engineering, technology leadership, and a strong values-based culture, with an unwavering commitment to our customers. Lam Research is a FORTUNE 500® company headquartered in Fremont, California, with operations around the globe. Learn more at www.lamresearch.com (LRCX-F).

Ram Ganesh
Investor Relations
(510) 572-1615
investor.relations@lamresearch.com

Source: Lam Research Corporation, (Nasdaq: LRCX)


Primary Logo

You just read:

Lam Research Corporation Announces September 2022 Quarter Financial Conference Call

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.