AppFolio, Inc. to Host Investor Meeting on October 12, 2022

/EIN News/ -- SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPF), a leading provider of cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry, today announced that it will host an investor meeting on Wednesday, October 12, 2022.

AppFolio President and Chief Executive Officer Jason Randall and AppFolio Chief Financial Officer Fay Sien Goon, as well as other members of AppFolio’s senior leadership team, will host presentations on AppFolio’s business foundation and long-term strategy, followed by a live Q&A session. Presentations will begin at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time.

To register for the live video webcast of the event, please visit this page. A replay of the webcast will be available and accessible following the event at https://ir.appfolioinc.com.

About AppFolio, Inc.
AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPF) is a leading provider of cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. Our solutions enable our customers to digitally transform their businesses, address critical business operations and deliver a better customer experience. Today, our solutions are AppFolio Property Manager and AppFolio Investment Management, which are supplemented with Value Added Services that enhance, automate and streamline business-critical processes and workflows. For more information about AppFolio, visit www.appfolioinc.com.


Investor Contact:
Lori Barker
ir@appfolio.com

