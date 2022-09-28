Save Up to 60% Off Lenovo Computers During Semi-Annual Sale

Consumers looking to start their holiday shopping early can save big with up to 60% off select products including laptops, workstations, and smart home devices during Lenovo's Semi-Annual Sale. Beginning September 26 and running until October 16, Lenovo will offer weekend doorbuster deals.

During the sale, customers enrolled in the MyLenovo Rewards loyalty program will receive up to 3X rewards points that can be redeemed on future purchases at lenovo.com.

Check lenovo.com to take advantage of newly announced discounts on Lenovo's best-selling products.

Below is a selection of the many deals and promotions included in this year's Semi-Annual Sale*:

New offers go into effect each Monday of the sale at 9 AM ET

Entire duration:

Up to 50% off ThinkPad laptops

Up to 50% off ThinkPad mobile workstations

Up to 20% off Gaming PCs

Select Monitors up to 25%

Up to 50% off smart home devices

Select PC accessories up to 50% off

Week of 9/26 at 9 AM:

60% off ThinkPad X1 Yoga

Legion gaming mouse at $13.99

VisionTek USB-C docking station for $269.99

Week of 10/3 at 9 AM:

25% off Smart Tab M10

Legion gaming laptops starting under $1700

VisionTek webcam at $31.81

Week of 10/10 at 9 AM:

X1 Carbon Gen 10 at 50% off

Up to 26% off Legion Gaming

Lenovo Wireless Mouse at $9.49

"The Lenovo Semi-Annual Sale is one of our biggest sales of the year. It's a great opportunity for shoppers to get Lenovo technology at a fraction of the standard retail price," said Carlo Savino, vice president of North America and Latin America eCommerce at Lenovo. "With the holidays right around the corner, customers can stock up on gifts, or upgrade their devices for work, school, or play."

For more details on all the great offers included in this year's Lenovo Semi-Annual Sale, visit https://www.lenovo.com/us/en/d/deals/doorbusters/.

*Offers good while supplies last. Shop early for the best availability.

About Lenovo

Lenovo (HKSE: 992) LNVGY is a US$70 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #171 in the Fortune Global 500, employing 75,000 people around the world, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Focused on a bold vision to deliver smarter technology for all, Lenovo has built on its success as the world's largest PC company by further expanding into key growth areas including server, storage, mobile, solutions and services. This transformation together with Lenovo's world-changing innovation is building a more inclusive, trustworthy, and sustainable digital society for everyone, everywhere. To find out more visit https://www.lenovo.com,and read about the latest news via our StoryHub.

