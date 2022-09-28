Uncommon Education Brings Courses to Children and Teens That Focus on Providing What Schools Don't

Uncommon Education is the first company in the USA to focus on teaching kids what they don't learn in schools. This includes subjects such as financial literacy, investments, entrepreneurship, and economics as well as soft skills such as communication and emotional intelligence. The company is announcing open enrollments.

Roselle, NJ September 28, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Uncommon Education, a new business that teaches children soft and technical skills for success and fulfillment, is taking enrollments with ongoing year-round programs.

“Working as a financier, I realized there was a gap in our education system that needed to be filled,” said Agustina Burgos, founder of Uncommon Education. “So I created a program that was focused on teaching children Financial Literacy, Entrepreneurship, Economics, and soft skills for success such as Communication and Emotional Intelligence.”

The program was founded 1 year ago and students are loving the interactive, practical, and easy to follow curriculum.

The program has 5 Levels so far, starting at Elementary age and finishing with a level for 17-18 year olds which gets them ready with mentorship and knowledge of investing, real estate, contracts, a plan or success, a resume and cover letter.

“We want to provide kids with a path to happiness, success, and fulfillment by providing an education they won’t get anywhere else and acquiring life-changing skills,” Agusina Burgos said. “We know that the skills we teach are important no matter what career a child chooses, as no matter what they choose, they will have to deal with money, insurance, taxes, and all the real life skills that school does not teach.”

For more information on the program or to register, visit www.uncommoneducation.us

Contact Information:

Uncommon Education

Agustina Burgos

732-781-6891

Contact via Email

www.uncommoneducation.us

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/870457

Press Release Distributed by PR.com