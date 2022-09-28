ANDER & Co Named a PRNEWS "Agency Elite Top 100" Firm

Award-winning Miami public relations and digital strategy firm receives prestigious recognition as one of the leading U.S. communications agencies

ANDER & Co – a multi-award-winning, full-service public relations and digital strategy firm – announced today that it was recognized by PRNEWS as a 2023 "Agency Elite Top 100" company. This annual classification identifies an exclusive group of U.S. public relations agencies selected to represent the best and brightest communications firms in the nation.

PRNEWS is a leading voice for the communications and public relations industry, and the go-to source for business intelligence, recognition, and peer-to-peer networking. The "Agency Elite Top 100" recognizes U.S. communications teams behind the most outstanding public relations campaigns, projects, content, and initiatives each year.

Designation to this prestigious list was a combined result of ANDER & Co's company growth, impactful campaigns, and commitment to the communities it serves. Milestones include scaling its professional services practice, comprised of law firms, banks, and corporate entities, as well as expanding influencer marketing services, successfully conceptualizing and implementing lead-generating, experiential campaigns for a variety of clients.

Further, the multilingual agency became a deeper community steward with both agency and principal involvement in more than a handful of philanthropic organizations, including a leadership role with United Way of Miami-Dade, as well as membership with Make-A-Wish® Southern Florida's "Wish Society."

"This award is a testament to our best-in-class talent, high-touch approach and unique mindset as creative strategists, successfully building brands within Florida, throughout the U.S. and Latin America," said Vanessa Fioravante, ANDER & Co principal and co-founder. "As contemporary communicators, we highly value our collaborations with client partners and take great pride in providing award-winning programs that speak to results and innovating thinking. The impact of our ongoing success is celebrated in client partner retention, among the strongest in the industry, and substantive yet smart growth in our firm, divisions, and team."

"The Agency Elite Top 100 is the only editorial roster of its kind, dedicated to the most innovative PR & communications firms in the business," added Danielle Sikes, Associate Publisher at PRNEWS. "Our annual list is an invaluable resource that helps newbies and seasoned vets alike get a sense of who they can trust with their business based on any number of criteria and specialty."

ANDER & Co's industry accolades run deep, with an impressive roster of awards in recent years that include:

PRNews 2022 "Platinum PR Awards" for its media campaign for Fisher Island – one of the most expensive zip codes in the U.S.

2022 "Platinum PR Awards" for its media campaign for Fisher Island – one of the most expensive zip codes in the U.S. PRNews 2019 "Platinum PR Awards" in its signature category, "Best Launch – Consumer," for Chef Fabio Trabocchi's Michelin-starred Fiola restaurant in Miami

2019 "Platinum PR Awards" in its signature category, "Best Launch – Consumer," for Chef Fabio Trabocchi's Michelin-starred Fiola restaurant in Miami PRNews "Top Women in PR," naming ANDER & Co principal and co-founder Suzanne Perez-Bernal as a female industry leader

"Top Women in PR," naming ANDER & Co principal and co-founder Suzanne Perez-Bernal as a female industry leader Ragan's 2021 "PR Daily Award" in the "Best Location-Based PR" category for Centennial Bank; and honorable mentions in "Thought Leadership Positioning" for Pebb Capital and "Digital Marketing and Social Media" for Gio Midtown

2021 "PR Daily Award" in the "Best Location-Based PR" category for Centennial Bank; and honorable mentions in "Thought Leadership Positioning" for Pebb Capital and "Digital Marketing and Social Media" for Gio Midtown Clarion Award winner for "Best Influencer Communications" for ANDER & Co's IGTV campaign

ANDER & Co is one of South Florida's fastest-growing communications firms. Headquartered in Miami, with an office in Bogota, Colombia, the company oversees a range of clients focusing on professional services, real estate, and hospitality. The agency's services include traditional and digital media relations, social media strategy, influencer marketing, valuable brand partnerships, marketing, event planning, and crisis communications.

