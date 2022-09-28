Twenty-one Better-for-You Brands Available on Grovara's Online Marketplace for Export/Import Attending Natural Products Expo East

Grovara, the exports and imports wholesale marketplace for consumer brands, will be joining 21 of its better-for-you food and beverage brands at Natural Products Expo East in Philadelphia. The brands, all available for international distribution on Grovara.com, are some of the most promising in natural and organic food and beverage, representing the industry's hottest categories like plant-based protein, keto, alternative sweeteners, healthy snacks, and functional beverages.

Expo East is where the natural products industry meets to discover, learn, and push the industry forward. There are more than 1,000 booths on the trade show floor at the Pennsylvania Convention Center with products, exhibitions, and learning sessions that are heavily influencing the healthy products industry.

"We are so excited to be in our backyard for such a major event in our industry," says Grovara Vice President for Brands & Operations Kerri McLaughlin. "We are looking forward to helping our brands forge new relationships with international retailers and distributors and meeting new brands."

Grovara, which was founded and is headquartered in Philadelphia, will have no fewer than 10 members of its global team of sales, marketing, and logistics experts walking the show floor to connect brands with global retailers and distributors and demonstrate the technology behind Grovara's easy global wholesale experience.

Grovara offers more than 1,000 better-for-you products, serving as the international sales channel for some of the most dynamic CPG brands in the world, like GT's Kombucha, Horizon Organic, True Citrus, and Rise Brewing. Two brands on the Grovara Marketplace – Joolie's and Four Sigmatic – were named 2022 NEXTY Award winners for product innovation for Expo East.

The strength of Grovara's brands translates to sales velocity. On average, buyers on the Grovara Marketplace order at least four times from brands annually. What's more, 76% of monthly sales are recurring, while 95% of new orders become recurring orders, meaning buyers are finding products that are selling well and orders are being fulfilled with ease.

"More than 100 brands have already chosen Grovara for international distribution because it saves them time and money as they establish a turnkey overseas sales channel," says McLaughlin. "We've streamlined and automated the most difficult parts of export/import and we are bringing the future of global trade to Expo East."

To connect with Grovara at Expo East, just look for the Blue Wave and say hello to any of our team members in our signature "better-for-you blue" jackets walking the convention center floor.

Grovara enables an easy global wholesale experience as the only B2B online marketplace for export/import. With just 1 in 10 brands selling overseas, Grovara facilitates global trade with a lightweight tech-driven platform that provides automation and intelligence-based tools. Grovara leverages visibility, discovery, and an intuitive user experience to deliver easy transacting and management, creating a streamlined pathway to dynamic global growth potential. With headquarters in Philadelphia and offices in Mexico and Dubai, Govara supports thousands of American CPG products and thousands of buyers in more than 50 countries. For more information or to join the curated ecosystem, please visit Grovara.com.

