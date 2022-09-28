Secretary of State’s Office holding virtual Publicity Pamphlet Town Halls ahead of 2022 General Election

PHOENIX – The Arizona Secretary of State’s Office will hold three virtual town halls to provide an overview of the statewide ballot measures that voters will see on their 2022 General Election ballot.

The Arizona Secretary of State’s Office holds Publicity Pamphlet Town Halls to review each proposition in detail. Proponents and opponents for each proposition are invited to speak and answer questions from the public. Members from the Joint Legislative Budget Committee will also present and will provide insight into the fiscal impacts of each proposition.

“Our elections require ongoing partnerships between elections officials and voters. My office remains committed to those partnerships to maintain safe, secure, and accurate elections. These town halls will be a great opportunity for voters to learn more about what will be on their ballot,” Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs said.

The Secretary of State’s Office produces a publicity pamphlet before every General Election. The ballot arguments in the pamphlet are printed as they were submitted.

WHAT: 2022 Arizona Secretary of State Publicity Pamphlet Town Halls

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 at 9 a.m.

Monday, Oct. 3, 2022 at 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022 at 1 p.m.

WHERE: Zoom links for each Town Hall are found at http://go.azsos.gov/t3k9

The Secretary of State’s Office mailed publicity pamphlets to registered voters or provided an electronic copy to those who opted in when they registered to vote.

An electronic copy of the 2022 Publicity Pamphlet is here: http://go.azsos.gov/tyzv. For more information on the 2022 General Election, visit Arizona.Vote.

