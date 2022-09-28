Submit Release
RELEASE: North Carolina Secretaries’ Science Advisory Board to meet October 3

Raleigh

The state Secretaries’ Science Advisory Board will meet on Monday, October 3 in the Archdale Ground Floor Hearing room at 10am.  The public is invited to attend the meeting in-person or online. The agenda for this meeting can be found here.

            What: North Carolina Secretaries’ Science Advisory Board Meeting
            When: October 3, 2022, at 10:00am
            Where: Archdale Ground Floor Hearing Room
                          512 N Salisbury St, Raleigh, NC 27604

To listen via WebEx:

Link: https://ncdenrits.webex.com/ncdenrits/j.php?MTID=mdac16965d51a4d2212387359a5777acc
Meeting number: 2436 222 1701
Password: NCDEQ
Join by phone: +1-415-655-0003 US TOLL
Access code: 243 622 21701

There will be an in-person public comment period with opportunity to sign up upon arrival at the meeting.

The Secretaries’ Science Advisory Board currently includes 13 experts in toxicology, public health, ecology, engineering and other related fields. Their expertise assists the state departments of Environmental Quality and Health and Human Services by recommending reviews and evaluations of contaminants, acting as consultants on DEQ’s determinations to regulate contaminants, and helping the agencies identify contaminants of concern and determine which contaminants should be studied further. 

To learn more about the board and hear recordings of past meetings, please visit: https://deq.nc.gov/about/boards-and-commissions/secretaries-science-advisory-board.

