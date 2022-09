RELEASE: North Carolina Secretaries’ Science Advisory Board to meet October 3

Raleigh

Sep 28, 2022

The state Secretaries’ Science Advisory Board will meet on Monday, October 3 in the Archdale Ground Floor Hearing room at 10am. The public is invited to attend the meeting in-person or online. The agenda for this meeting can be found here.

What: North Carolina Secretaries’ Science Advisory Board Meeting

When: October 3, 2022, at 10:00am

Where: Archdale Ground Floor Hearing Room

512 N Salisbury St, Raleigh, NC 27604

To listen via WebEx:

Link: https://ncdenrits.webex.com/ncdenrits/j.php?MTID=mdac16965d51a4d2212387359a5777acc

Meeting number: 2436 222 1701

Password: NCDEQ

Join by phone: +1-415-655-0003 US TOLL

Access code: 243 622 21701

There will be an in-person public comment period with opportunity to sign up upon arrival at the meeting.

The Secretaries’ Science Advisory Board currently includes 13 experts in toxicology, public health, ecology, engineering and other related fields. Their expertise assists the state departments of Environmental Quality and Health and Human Services by recommending reviews and evaluations of contaminants, acting as consultants on DEQ’s determinations to regulate contaminants, and helping the agencies identify contaminants of concern and determine which contaminants should be studied further.

To learn more about the board and hear recordings of past meetings, please visit: https://deq.nc.gov/about/boards-and-commissions/secretaries-science-advisory-board.