Suspect and Vehicle Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun): 1500 Block of Good Hope Road, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect and a vehicle in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, in the 1500 block of Good Hope Road, Southeast.

At approximately 10:00 pm, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located one adult male victim and one juvenile male victim, conscious and breathing, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victims to area hospitals for treatment.

One of the suspects and a vehicle of interest were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the below photos.

Anyone who can identify this individual and/or this vehicle, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.