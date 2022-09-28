USPA Providing Free Emergency Evacuation Services to Women and Children in Areas Hit Hard by Hurricane Ian

USPA Nationwide Security has refocused their philanthropic efforts to providing free emergency evacuations of women and children in low-lying areas of Florida's West Coast

/EIN News/ -- FORT MYERS, Fla., Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Hurricane Ian strengthened into a Category 4 storm with low-lying areas of the west coast of Florida in its trajectory, USPA Nationwide Security stands ready to deploy a complement of security contractors to provide free emergency evacuation services to women and children. "We're allocating the funds and manpower for emergency evacuations, including the cost of lodging and food for women and children who may be trapped in a flooded residence, without power and other emergency conditions while our funding and manpower last," said Daniel Manning, the firm's CEO.

USPA is no newcomer to philanthropic services, as they just recently announced a $1M yearly pledge to fund rescues of missing children. "While the money is available and our security contractors are available, we will continue to go in and evacuate, rescue and transport women and children to safety," explained Brian Fitzgibbons, USPA's Vice President.

The free evacuations are available immediately and will continue until the allotted funds have dried up. USPA has security contractors standing by in the counties of Charlotte, Citrus, Collier, Hernando, Hillsborough, Lee, Levy, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas, Putnam and Sarasota.

USPA provided similar services in Marsh Harbour in 2019 when Hurricane Dorian ravaged the island. Their disaster relief security division was already operating in the country when their assistance was hailed by local residents, sometimes children without parents, who were holding infants above the water line. Michael Evans, Kingsman's Executive Director, is heading to the affected areas of Florida to lead USPA's evacuation teams. Kingsman is the nonprofit wing of USPA Nationwide Security, which usually funds and performs rescues of missing women and children.

USPA was formed in 2005. For more than 17 years, the firm has steadily given away up to 50% of their profits year after year to charity and nonprofits - specifically to aid women and children. They provide close protection services, traditional security guards, fire watch as well as high-end and niche services. USPA recently expanded their witness protection program, autonomous security technology and the VIP security division. The security firm is based in Miami, with a 24/7 operations center in Midtown, Manhattan, and franchise offices throughout the U.S. and six continents.

