October Fish and Game Commission Meeting to Be Held in Claremont
CONTACT:
Tanya Haskell: (603) 271-3511
Jay Martin: (603) 271-3211
September 28, 2022
Concord, NH – The October New Hampshire Fish and Game Commission meeting will take place in Claremont, NH. The Commission will meet at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 11, at the Claremont Community Center, 153 South Street, Claremont.
Meetings of the New Hampshire Fish and Game Commission are open to the public. As they become available, meeting agendas and minutes are posted at www.wildnh.com/about/commission.html.