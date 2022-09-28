October Fish and Game Commission Meeting to Be Held in Claremont

CONTACT:

Tanya Haskell: (603) 271-3511

Jay Martin: (603) 271-3211

September 28, 2022

Concord, NH – The October New Hampshire Fish and Game Commission meeting will take place in Claremont, NH. The Commission will meet at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 11, at the Claremont Community Center, 153 South Street, Claremont.

Meetings of the New Hampshire Fish and Game Commission are open to the public. As they become available, meeting agendas and minutes are posted at www.wildnh.com/about/commission.html.