Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,883 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 255,976 in the last 365 days.

South Carolina Man Arrested, 13-Year-Old Girl Rescued, in Collaborative Dark Web Investigation

COOKEVILLE – A South Carolina man has been arrested and a 13-year-old Cookeville girl has been kept from sexual exploitation following an investigation led by special agents assigned to TBI’s Cybercrime & Digital Evidence Unit.

After receiving information from Homeland Security Investigations on Monday, TBI’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Squad began investigating a troubling advertisement on the dark web, depicting a 13-year-old girl being solicited for sexual activity. The advertisement garnered the attention of a South Carolina man, who was engaged in an inappropriate conversation with the girl. Agents located the girl and her family in Cookeville, took over the chat, posed as the girl, and ultimately arranged for the man, identified as David Vannelli (DOB 8-28-83), to travel from his home in Anderson, SC to Cookeville on Tuesday night.

Once he arrived, agents, assisted by HSI, the FBI, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, and the Cookeville Police Department arrested Vannelli and charged him with one count of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor and one count of Solicitation of Aggravated Statutory Rape. Authorities subsequently booked him into the Putnam County Jail, where, at the time of this release, he was being held on $53,000 bond.

David Vannelli

###

Like this:

Like Loading...

Related

You just read:

South Carolina Man Arrested, 13-Year-Old Girl Rescued, in Collaborative Dark Web Investigation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.