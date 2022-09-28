Submit Release
The Department of Revenue opens new office in Rapid City

PIERRE, S.D. – The Rapid City office of South Dakota’s Department of Revenue (DOR) is moving to its new home at the Rapid City One Stop located at 221 Mall Dr. The new one stop shop will house seven state agencies and will be able to provide a convenient place for customers to receive state services.

 

“We have been waiting in anticipation for this move that will not only be an improvement for our staff but will help us be better equipped to help all of our customers,” said DOR Secretary Mike Houdyshell. “The new one stop shop shows the forward thinking of the state to meet the needs of all stakeholders.”

 

Rapid City revenue office’s Haines Ave location will be closed on Thursday, September 29, and Friday, September 30, while staff transitions to the new location but will reopen at the Mall Drive location on Monday, October 3. Please feel free to contact us using the chat function on our website at dor.sd.gov or at 1(800) 829-9188. Our team is ready to answer your questions. 

 

Ground broke on the 100,000 square-foot building in March 2021 and state agencies began moving into the building in August with South Dakota Lottery being the first agency to make their move. DOR was able to tailor their work area to fit their employees specific needs, including those working remotely. Individuals and businesses can receive assistance in completing tax returns, obtaining a sales tax license, or any other general questions they may have.

 

A complete list of contact information for all Department of Revenue locations can be found on our Contact section on the Department of Revenue’s website at https://dor.sd.gov/contact/. For additional information or to set up an appointment, please contact the Rapid City office at 1(605) 394-2332.

