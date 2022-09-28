Truck Pull-off Reconstruction to Start on U.S. Route 30 in Somerset County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced that work to rebuild a truck pull-off on U.S. Route 30 (Lincoln Highway) near the Bedford County line will start on Wednesday, October 5, in Allegheny Township, Somerset County.

Starting Wednesday, traffic will be shifted while the contractor begins excavation and grading. Temporary pavement markings and a barrier will be placed for the duration of this work, which is not expected to last more than two weeks. Traffic just past the lane shift will be controlled under daylight flagging operations and delays are possible. Motorists are urged to use caution and move slowly through all work areas.



Overall work includes milling, paving, and roadway shoulder improvements.



All work on this $3.3 million project is being performed by Quaker Sales, Inc. of Johnstown and is expected to be completed by late-October 2022. Work is weather dependent.



Media contact: Monica R. Jones, 814-696-7105 or monjones@pa.gov.



