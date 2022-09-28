MobiusVP Expands into Healthcare Market with Launch of New Product Patients-Count®
Mobius Vendor Partners (MobiusVP) today announced it is expanding into the healthcare market with the launch of its latest product, Patients-Count®.
— Bob Kobek, President of MobiusVP
Offers Customized Platform to Capture, Measure and Improve Patient and Employee Experience
Patients-Count® is an online enterprise feedback management system tailored to the healthcare industry to capture, measure and report patient and employee experience at each step of the care journey.
“Patient experience and employee satisfaction have never been more important as we’ve faced unprecedented healthcare challenges. We’re launching Patients-Count to help healthcare providers measure and manage every important key performance indicator at every touch point of a patient’s journey to help them meet their strategic goals,” said Bob Kobek, President of MobiusVP, the well-known business process design, management, and performance improvement company.
Patients-Count® is an extension of MobiusVP’s signature customer feedback solution, CustomerCount®, which launched in 2007 in the hospitality, timeshare and contact center industries and has expanded into numerous different vertical markets and industries.
“While the hospitality and healthcare industries are distinct, there are many similarities when it comes to measuring the guest and patient journey,” Kobek said. “Our 24-year, experienced consulting firm is very skilled in learning business processes, and we have over 15 years of experience understanding customer and employee experience feedback in the hospitality industry. We’re well-positioned to enter the healthcare market and help healthcare organizations meaningfully measure and manage their patient and employee experience.”
Patients-Count® offers a customized survey platform that enables healthcare providers to measure not only episodes of care, but every step of the patient journey, including between-care episodes. It also features the strategic ability to capture and report the experience of all stakeholders, including family members and other critical members of the care team to understand and improve the wholistic patient experience.
“Many healthcare organizations rely on traditional survey methods to capture patient feedback and are missing key opportunities to use that data to improve outcomes,” Kobek said. “Our customized platform and consulting experience will help arm organizations with reliable data, robust reporting and actionable results to improve patient and employee experience and meet their strategic goals.”
To launch into the healthcare industry, Patients-Count® went through months of a rigorous application process to earn its HIPPA certification. Patients-Count® also complies with global, federal, state and industry data privacy regulations, including W3C, TCPA, GDPR and CCPA.
Patients-Count® supports 40+ languages with 70+ report templates that help remove barriers to accessibility and understanding. It also features the ability to deploy surveys via email, SMS, QR Code, WhatsApp, website, telephone, mail (via scanning technology) and more.
About Patients-Count®
Patients-Count® is an online enterprise feedback management system tailored to the health care industry to help capture, measure, and report patient and employee experience at each step of the care journey. Patients-Count® supports 40+ languages with 70+ report templates and features the ability to deploy surveys via email, SMS, QR Code, WhatsApp, website, telephone, mail (via scanning technology) & more.
About CustomerCount®
CustomerCount is a feature-rich, cloud-based survey solution providing intuitive real-time reporting, fast turnaround on requested updates, and detailed and dynamic data gathering capabilities to support process improvement efforts, build customer loyalty and improve your bottom line. Developed and managed by Mobius Vendor Partners, CustomerCount was initially designed for the timeshare and contact center industries and is now used by organizations across numerous different vertical markets and industries.
About Mobius Vendor Partners
Formed and organized in 1999, Mobius VP, LLC is a business process design, management, and performance improvement firm, which later became focused on data feedback, interpretation, and analysis. Today, it is regarded as a leader in the design, development, and deployment of consumer and employee satisfaction and feedback surveys utilizing its cutting-edge, industry leading, technology platform known as CustomerCount® and its newest product Patients-Count®.
Patients Count: True Enterprise Feedback for the Patient Experience