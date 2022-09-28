Bunker Fuel Market is Projected to Reach at a USD 136.84 billion By 2030

Bunker fuel is also called marine fuel. Bunker fuel is the fuel used onboard a ship. Bunker fuel is the term for fuel oil utilized by the maritime fleet.

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Brainy Insights conducted a comprehensive study on the Bunker Fuel Market based on historical and base years. A value chain analysis is also provided to gain profound information about the inbound & outbound logistics of the global Bunker Fuel market. The primary research incorporates a survey among the industrial wholesalers, independent specialists, telephonic conversations, e-mail collaborations, and in-person interviews with the raw material suppliers. Moreover, the secondary data sources cover financial statements, case studies, press releases, annual reports, articles, white papers, paid data sources, etc. The global Bunker Fuel Market industry analysis is provided for major regional Bunker Fuel markets, including Asia-Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa.

The internal factors include their manufacturing capabilities, research & development base, supply chain, labor force, customer base, availability of technologies, Bunker Fuel market share in specific regions, consumer loyalty, brand value, etc. The growth & development of the company is affected by a feasibility study, which is essential for defining the performance of the individual players in the worldwide Bunker Fuel market. The report provides a decisive view of the global Bunker Fuel market by segmenting it based on type, application, and region. These segments have been investigated based on future & present trends.

Type- Based on product category

Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG)

Very Low Sulfur Fuel Oil (VLSFO)

High Sulfur Fuel Oil (HSFO)

Marine Gas Oil (MGO)

Others

Application-based on a product category in the industry include

Oil Tanker

Chemical Tanker

Gas Tanker

Container

General Cargo

Fishing Vessels

Bulk Carrier

Others

Based on the regional analysis, the global Bunker Fuel market is classified at the country level: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Rest of South America), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Egypt, South Africa and Rest of the Middle East and Africa)

This report includes price-volume analysis & value chain features of the products offered by these players: Exxon Mobil Corporation, BP p.l.c., Lukoil, Sinopec Group, Chevron Corporation, PETRONAS, Neste, Royal Dutch Shell PLC., Gazprom Neft PJSC, Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd., Total SE, AP Moller Maersk AS, Eni Spa, Global Energy International Ltd., Glencore Plc, Indian Oil Corp. Ltd., Equatorial Marine Fuel Management Services Pte. Ltd., Marquard and Bahls AG, Phillips 66, PJSC LUKOIL, Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd., SENTEK Marine Pte. Ltd., Marquard and Bahls AG, SK B and T Pte. Ltd., Rosneft Oil Co., Toyota Tsusho Corp., PJSC Gazprom Neft, Shell plc.

Key questions answered in the report:

Who are the key manufacturers in the worldwide Bunker Fuel Market industry space?

Who are the dealers, distributors, and traders of the Bunker Fuel Market industry?

What are revenue, sales, and price analysis by types and applications of the Bunker Fuel Market industry?

What will the industry growth rate of the Bunker Fuel market?

What are the key factors driving the global Bunker Fuel market size?

What are the key industry trends influencing the worldwide Bunker Fuel market?

What are the upstream raw materials & manufacturing equipment of the Bunker Fuel Market and the worldwide manufacturing process Bunker Fuel Market?

What is the worldwide Bunker Fuel market size at the regional and country level?

About The Brainy Insights:

The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirement whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.

