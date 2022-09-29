BioMojo Is a Finalist for $20M Mission Daybreak Initiative to Reduce Veteran Suicide
BioMojo, which creates evidence-based, clinically evaluated extended reality (XR) digital therapeutics, will advance to the VA’s Phase 2 virtual accelerator.
Suicide is one of the most serious public health issues facing our veterans today, and the VA simply cannot do this work alone.”RESEARCH TRIANGLE, NC, USA, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cary-based BioMojo, LLC, has been named a finalist for Mission Daybreak, a $20 million challenge to help the Veterans Administration (VA) develop new suicide prevention strategies for veterans.
BioMojo – which creates evidence-based, clinically evaluated extended reality (XR) digital therapeutics – will receive $250,000 and advance to the VA’s Phase 2 virtual accelerator program, designed to help develop ambitious but achievable roadmaps for prototyping, iteration, testing, and evaluation.
“BioMojo is proud to be chosen to participate in this vitally important initiative,” says BioMojo Chief Design Officer Jerry Heneghan, a military veteran himself. “Suicide is one of the most serious public health issues facing our veterans today, and the VA simply cannot do this work alone. We are thrilled to be in a position to bring our expertise to the table in order to develop new ideas on the best ways to address this problem.”
“There is nothing more important to the VA than preventing veteran suicide. It’s our top clinical priority,” notes U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough.
Mission Daybreak was created by the VA to address the unique nature of veteran experiences, which often makes veterans vulnerable to suicide. Phase 1 was open for submissions from veterans, veteran service and community-based organizations, health tech companies, start-up firms, and universities from May-June 2022. Of 1,300 submissions, the VA selected 30 finalists, including BioMojo, to participate in Phase 2 in November 2022, during which finalists will present their solutions at a live event with key stakeholders, investors, and partners.
Phase 2 will award $11.5 million in prizes, including: two first-place winners, each of whom will receive $3 million; three second-place winners, each of whom will receive $1 million; and five third-place winners, each of whom will receive $500,000.
Promising suicide prevention concepts considered thus far have ranged from technology-enhanced lethal means safety concepts to targeted virtual care programs.
BioMojo’s concept focuses specifically on employing cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) within interactive role-play and immersive decompression XR-based scenarios to support veterans living and working in prison.
For more information about the VA’s suicide prevention efforts, visit www.missiondaybreak.net. For more information about BioMojo, visit www.biomojo.com.
About BioMojo
Based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, BioMojo creates evidence-based, clinically evaluated digital therapeutics to treat an array of diseases and disorders. Digital therapeutics can be used independently or with medications, devices, and other therapies to treat physical and behavioral health conditions. Digital therapeutics must incorporate patient privacy and security protections and receive clearance or certification by regulatory bodies. Technologies integrated by BioMojo include extended reality (XR), spatial computing/metaverse, computational biology, artificial intelligence, data analytics and wearable biometric sensors.
