International Italian Luxury Brand minotticucine and MAISTRI Are Coming to Dallas, Opening Their Kitchen Design Showroom

We are very excited about our opening in the Dallas Design District. This is our first step into the Texas market, and we are confident our brands will surpass clients' and designers' expectations.” — Monica Venturini, minotticucine’s CEO

DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, September 29, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- International Italian luxury brand minotticucine is coming to the Dallas Design District, opening their first kitchen design showroom in Texas.To celebrate the showroom’s grand opening, an exclusive VIP launch event is planned for Thursday, October 13th and will include a 5:00 pm ribbon cutting ceremony. It will be hosted by Michael Bauer, VP, Design, Dallas Market Center.Monica Venturini, minotticucine’s CEO, shared “We are very excited for the opening of such an important space in the heart of the Dallas Design District. It is our first step into the Texas market, and we are confident that the combination of our two kitchen brands will surpass clients' and designers' expectations.”The exclusive launch event will feature minotticucine and MAISTRI ’s exquisite luxury kitchen designs and offer a special guest appearance by minotticucine’s chief designer/art director, Alberto Minotti, who pioneered their legendary brand. The event will also pair delicious catered delights & cocktails for an exclusive invite-only guest list of interior designers, architects, real estate investors, and media professionals. RSVP to attend at: https://taxilastone.com/event-signup “minotticucine and MAISTRI offer a unique minimal style and highly personalized experience that cannot be replicated, generating international acclaim and demand “ shared Monica Venturini, minotticucine’s CEO. “The Dallas flagship has been specifically designed to exhibit the essence and identity of the minotticucine and MAISTRI brands as an authentic expression of luxury kitchen design, showcasing the exquisite artistry and high-quality craftsmanship we are known for.”The opening of minotticucine’s Texas flagship showroom is a partnership with Dallas-Fort Worth’s luxury-focused wholesaler and premier stone & surface distributor, Taxila Stone . It is the only stand-alone location for minotticucine in all of North America and will be accepting requests from across the nation and the globe.“Taxila Stone is honored to collaborate with Monica Venturini and Alberto Minotti to bring their groundbreaking kitchen designs to the DFW metroplex. Our passion has always been to inspire and assist our clients on their journey of discovery” shared Hari Polavarapu, Taxila Stone CEO. “Whether you are designing luxury kitchens or sourcing natural stone, Taxila is your one-stop-shop for materials you won’t find anywhere else.For nearly 70 years, minotticucine has manufactured modern-luxury kitchens embracing their design philosophy that has been described as “mediterranean minimalism” and “essentialism.” minotticucine’s clean and identifiable aesthetic facilitates clarity of mind and simplicity of high design style. With the goal to pair away unnecessary excess or extraneous details, their designs allow the strength and beauty of the materials to speak for themselves. “Silence for the eyes, quiet for the spirit” is a reflection that underlies every minotticucine detail and has long propelled the art of luxury kitchen design.”Josh Caballero, Taxila Stone, shared “We are absolutely thrilled to be opening a minotticucine here in the DFW metroplex. You really have to visit our new showroom to understand, but it is like having a museum-worthy sculpture in the form of a kitchen.”The minotticucine Kitchen Showroom is located at 1436 Slocum Street, Dallas, Texas 75207 in the Dallas Design District and is open to the public Monday - Friday: 10:00 am to 6:00 pm, Saturday: 10:00 am - 4:00 pm, and closed Sunday. With just under 6,000 square feet, this showroom highlights the sophisticated elegance and uniqueness of the minotticucine products, as well as the inimitable minotticucine lifestyle.About minotticucineminotticucine is an Italian company with an unsurpassed reputation in trailblazing kitchen designs that are as sophisticated and polished, as they are timeless.minotticucine, initially established as a small workshop in 1948 by Adriano Minotti, is driven by the ingenuity of his son, Alberto Minotti, whose work celebrating artisanal tradition has made their brand an international powerhouse. Merging the very best of global sensibilities with a distinctly “Made in Italy” flair, minotticucine’s expansive range of offerings continually redefines what “modern-luxury” is for both residential and hospitality industries.minotticucine’s revolutionary vision has resulted in their widespread influence and global presence. With an international network of 2 big flagship stores and over 20 qualified dealers in 30 countries, minotticucine is delighted to announce Dallas as one of four cities in the U.S. where their refined lifestyle brand can be fully experienced. Additional U.S. locations include New York, Miami, and Cincinnati.Email the minotticucine Dallas Kitchen Design team: neve@taxilastone.com or isabella@taxilastone.comAbout Taxila Stone (Takshashila in Sanskrit means “City of Cut Stone”)Step into the world of unparalleled beauty as we help our clients discover materials that are as unique as their designs. As DFW’s largest natural stone, marble, granite, and engineered flooring wholesaler, our company is the premier design destination for exquisite materials you won’t find anywhere else.Taxila Stone offers an incredible array of finishes including honed, matte, satin, hand-chiseled, tumbled, bush hammered, glossy, and polished. Each of these finishes is offered in a variety of colors, textures, and tones, and comes in differing slab sizes and thicknesses.In addition to surfaces, Taxila Stone also collaborates with exclusive brands to bring clients the best furniture, exterior lights, and other home accessories, such as innovative sinks or firepits. With a world-renowned team of sourcing specialists who have over 30+ years of experience, we continuously search the globe for cutting-edge designs and state-of-the-art materials that will transform any project into a luxury design masterpiece.Taxila Stone Headquarters & Design Showroom is located at 2815 Barge Ln in Dallas on Route 12 and the Singleton intersection. We offer stone slabs, porcelain tiles, granite countertops, outdoor planters, and botanical pieces — as well as marble tables, stone art, and manufactured surfaces.Taxila Stone is open to the public for material selection Monday through Saturday with no appointments necessary. 