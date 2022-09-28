A World of Wizards and Fairies, in a Race Against Time
Be Enthralled by the Amazing Journey of Fairies and Wizards in “Object of Balance”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When nine little fairies were summoned to bring back one of the objects stolen from the great wizards which was used to keep everyone in the world safe, they knew it was an impossible feat. The object itself was bigger than all of them put together!
But with the world at a brink of destruction, the little fairies are the only hope. And the object has to be brought back. How can they defeat the impossible?
Be mesmerized and enthralled by the new adventure novel, “Object of Balance”, written by Lesley Fisher that narrates a captivating and entertaining story about nine little fairies who find themselves embarking on an extraordinary quest through hostile lands to save their world, Andel.
It is a race against time. The fairies must find one of the objects the great wizards were using to keep everyone in their world safe. Otherwise, the world will become riddled with all the storms the elements can throw at them.
The object has been stolen from the wizards and it must be found and brought back before it is too late. Worse, the object was keeping something even more evil at bay and the creature who stole it did not know what it would cost the world.
But the journey was exciting. The fairies journeyed through many new adventures with new creatures who became their friends and allies. Well, with the fate of the world in the balance, wouldn't you be willing to help?
When the wizards told the fairies they had to go and get the object back, they were shocked. The wizards told them they had to and that there was no choice. The wizards could not go as they had to stay and hold the other evil at bay until the object was put back in its place. Still, the fairies worried but did as they were told. They would find a way!
“Object of Balance is a warm and wonderful tale full to the brim with many different characters that I hope everyone of all ages will love,” Fisher says. “There are ferocious dragons, a giant as tall as a mountain, ogres, witches, trolls and so many others. It is family oriented and it has many lessons to be learned,” she continued.
“Object of Balance” is now available on Amazon and other leading digital platforms worldwide!
