Dr David Katz's True Health Initiative Joins the Nutrition Education Powerhouse – The Health Sciences Academy

True Health Initiative and The Health Sciences Academy are fighting the spread of misinformation in health and wellness for the safety of people and the planet.
By merging its mission of leveraging science, sense, and global expert consensus to promote healthy, vital people on a healthy, vital planet into THSA's operations, we have undergone a pivotal advance”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Health Sciences Academy has announced the recent onboarding of True Health Initiative, a not-for-profit association founded by Dr David Katz, MD, MPH, FACPM, FACP, FACLM – a world-leading specialist in Preventive Medicine and Lifestyle Medicine, with particular expertise in nutrition and a passion for our planetary health.
— Dr David Katz, Founder - True Health Initiative, Founder/CEO - Diet ID, Inc
The Health Sciences Academy (THSA) is a 100% science-based online nutrition education institution that's setting new industry standards with their 3Ps: Personalisation, Practical Science, and Protection from Harm. Over the last 10 years, their team of scientists, PhDs, and RDNs have helped over 100,000 nutrition professionals shape successful careers, who are now transforming millions of lives.
True Health Initiative was also founded with a similar vision – to fight fake facts and create a world free of preventable diseases using time-tested evidence-based fundamentals of lifestyle and dietary patterns as medicine. With the support of hundreds of luminaries from the health and nutrition space from over 40 different countries, the True Health Initiative is at work to change policy, change minds, and improve lives.
This collaboration between two leading entities in the health and nutrition space will be crucial for the advancement of science – to build a world where expert knowledge of healthy living is easily accessible and widely practiced to ensure the safety of the people and the planet. The combined strengths of both organizations make it a force to be reckoned with now and in the future.
In the words of Dr David Katz, "By merging its mission of leveraging science, sense, and global expert consensus to promote healthy, vital people on a healthy, vital planet into the operations of The Health Sciences Academy, the True Health Initiative has undergone a pivotal advance. The effort to elevate reliable signal above the noise is now supported directly by strong infrastructure and highly capable staff, and directly conjoined to an organization extensively involved in educational programming regarding diet and health. The work of the True Health Initiative will flourish as never before as part of The Health Sciences Academy."
Maurice Castelijn, CEO and Co-Founder of The Health Sciences Academy, MBA - London Business School, added, "I'm delighted to welcome the True Health Initiative and its founder Dr David Katz to The Health Sciences Academy family. For the past 10 years, we have focused on evidence-based, practical science and replacing the growing spread of misinformation surrounding health and wellness by providing safe guidance to existing and aspiring nutrition professionals worldwide. By leveraging our team, alumni, partners, processes, technology, and education on evidence-based know-how in health and nutrition, we see new opportunities for True Health Initiative to make an even bigger difference, such as further education on plant-predominant nutrition, cancer risk and longevity, toxicology, and the many lifestyle components we can influence and improve."
The Health Sciences Academy is currently developing its Level 5 Plant-Based Nutritional Advisor™ professional diploma, which will soon join the 16 advanced specializations and university-level programs they offer. The collective expertise of Dr David Katz and their team of scientists will be key in raising the bar in health and nutrition education while safeguarding the future of food sustainability and planetary health.
