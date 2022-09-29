Dr David Katz's True Health Initiative Joins the Nutrition Education Powerhouse – The Health Sciences Academy

True Health Initiative becomes part of The Health Sciences Academy

True Health Initiative and The Health Sciences Academy are fighting the spread of misinformation in health and wellness for the safety of people and the planet.

By merging its mission of leveraging science, sense, and global expert consensus to promote healthy, vital people on a healthy, vital planet into THSA's operations, we have undergone a pivotal advance” — Dr David Katz, Founder - True Health Initiative, Founder/CEO - Diet ID, Inc