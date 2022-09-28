Tina Dietz Becomes Newest Partner with The Podcast Connector

Tina Dietz is the Founder and CEO of Twin Flames Studio, Audiobook Publishing

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tina Dietz is a highly sought-after audiobook wizard whose acclaimed services have gained her international esteem. She is the founder of Twin Flames Studio, where she offers various hardworking solutions for every aspect of the audiobook realm.

While creating an audiobook might not seem that difficult, many people find out otherwise when they dive in, and when it comes time to branch out for audiobook assistance, Tina is the go-to professional for the job. She has helped business leaders in 8+ countries and 20+ industries such as J&J, UGG Boots, NovoNordisk, and Aetna with her multi-faceted, comprehensive services which include vocal leadership and audiobook publishing. Tina is adept at leveraging branding content in audiobooks to help her clients reach their next objective. She is proud to offer custom strategies for each of her individual clients.

Whether creating a novel or self-help book or anything in between, Tina swiftly identifies the unique needs of her clients and creates a plan for success. It’s through her power-packed strategies and dedication to the success of her clients that Tina continues to be the first choice for companies of all sizes and scopes around the world when they seek out an audiobook specialist. When it’s time to not only grow your business but stand out from the crowd with a completely unique selling point, Tina is ready to help with powerful audiobook publishing solutions.



