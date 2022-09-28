The Podcast Connector Announces New Preferred Partnership with Stephanie Wicker-Campbell

Stephanie is the Founder and CEO of Muse Oracle Press

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stephanie Wicker-Campbell is a graphic designer whose specialty is in the extraordinary realm of oracle decks and magical brands. Through her company, Muse Oracle Press, Stephanie utilizes her spirituality and creative vision to help soulful, sometimes supernatural brands reach the height of their mission. This is carried out in the form of oracle decks, book covers, and much more, and thus far, Stephanie has carried out her works for a long list of publishers, authors, and oracle deck creators. In Stephanie’s eyes, her creative design services are a part of her soul’s destiny, and her vibrant energy shines through in all of her works.

This has made her a trusted graphic designer in this very specific niche. Her bespoke imagery is delicate yet deep, hinging on the intimacy of subtle coloration and contrast, which makes

Stephanie’s designs are ideal for spellbinding creations. Stephanie works alongside her husband at Muse Oracle Press, and together, the duo is continually working on enthralling new projects. In her spare time, Stephanie taps into her spirituality and looks for new ways to create magic through her gifts, and she can often be found hiking up a mountainside on clear nights to photograph the night sky for some of the projects at Muse Oracle Press. Her craft is one that’s very spiritually oriented, which can be felt at every step of the Muse Oracle Press design process.

