Renowned Healthy Longevity Expert Ken Dychtwald to Open Targeting Metabesity 2022 with Landmark Address
Dr. Ken Dychtwald, Founder/CEO of Age Wave, to deliver keynote address: Breakthroughs at the Tipping Point: The Future of Health, Medicine, Aging and LongevityHARPERS FERRY, WEST VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Called “one of the most important longevity conferences of the year,” the Targeting Metabesity conference will hold its 5th annual event virtually from October 10-13, 2022. Leading scientists, clinicians, regulators, and policy/business/funding decision-makers will gather to identify and discuss challenges, opportunities and solutions for accelerating the translation of science and technology into public health to prevent chronic diseases and extend healthy longevity.
Longevity visionary, gerontologist, psychologist and author of 19 books on aging and health-related issues, Dr. Ken Dychtwald, Founder and CEO of Age Wave, will deliver the Metabesity22 keynote address, “Breakthroughs at the Tipping Point: The Future of Health, Medicine, Aging and Longevity”. His remarks will include information on how rising longevity and the aging of Boomers worldwide are radically altering both the demographic landscape and every aspect of our personal, social, financial, and political lives. He’ll cover:
• What gero-science breakthroughs are currently at the tipping point?
• How can we ensure that our healthspans and brainspans match our lifespans?
• How can we insure abundant brain health for all – not just the wealthy?
• Why and how must we stop Alzheimer’s from being the sinkhole of the 21st century – and do it now!
Conference Co-Chair and Kitalys Institute Co-founder Dr. Alexander Fleming commented: We are honored to have Ken Dychtwald, Ph.D. a leading light in the field, kick off the conference with a message that we hope will go viral. This will be a fitting start to a stellar program involving leading scientific, policy and business experts.
This 4-day virtual conference will also highlight:
• Lessons learned from the COVID Pandemic to help prevent the next pandemic as well as to target chronic disease preemption and improved healthy longevity. Cutting-edge scientific discoveries that show promise for slowing the aging process and pre-empting chronic diseases
• Novel ways of measuring and affecting the aging process
• Lifestyle options include nutrition and the role of ketogenic diets in improving health longevity
• A framework for a national policy on healthy longevity
• How Pharma is shaping the funding and the efforts of R&D for healthy aging
• An Emerging Companies Showcase of innovators leading efforts to produce healthy aging products
• Winning abstracts selected by a distinguished jury
ABOUT KITALYS INSTITUTE
M22 is hosted by Kitalys Institute a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt not-for-profit organizer of Targeting Metabesity 2022.
The Kitalys Institute’s website is at: www.kitalys.org
