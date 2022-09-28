The Podcast Connector Announces New Preferred Partnership with Kimberly Maska

Kimberly is the Founder of the Spiritual Biz Coaching Certification Program

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spiritual leaders turn to Kimberly Maska for her innate ability to build wealth. This trend is exemplified in her track record, which includes co-founding a broker-dealer firm and building it to $165 million. She was then spiritually led to leave the firm to follow her true calling as a spiritual mentor, savvy intuitive business coach, and strategist.

From Wall Street hustler to spiritual business coach, Kimberly has an extensive wealth of experience which she reinvests within her many clients. Kimberly has set herself on a mission to serve 5,000 spiritual entrepreneurs including CEOs and other six-figure earners and thus far has helped clients build 7-figure businesses through her spiritually-oriented business coaching. Kimberly is the Founder of the Spiritual Biz Coaching Certification Program, which has grown in immense popularity among spiritual entrepreneurs. She is also a two-time international best-selling author and founder of her own publishing house, Spiritual Biz Publishing. It’s through this company that she helps spiritual authors monetize their books like never before. Kimberly is completely devoted to every need of her clients and implements all of her knowledge and experience to create seven-figure strategies for each and every one of them. Spiritual leaders tend to seek out Kimberly’s talents and strategies when it comes to building wealth.

Entrepreneurs tend to spin their wheels trying to find ways to market their business and get more visibility, but this is a time and money-consuming task. While podcast outreach and pitching can be done independently, The Podcast Connector takes all of the hassles by connecting clients to the right podcasts in their preferred partner listing.



