Relentless Church Welcomes Darlene “McCoy” Jackson’s Family Over Everything Tour
Our community needs to come together to share love, unity and togetherness”GREENVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA, USA, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nationally Syndicated Radio Host Darlene “McCoy” Jackson takes her 3-day Family Over Everything Tour to her hometown of Greenville, SC to Relentless Church Friday, October 7 at 6 PM. The Family Over Everything tour is a 3-Day Family curated experience that brings all generations together in the family to have a good time.
— Darlene McCoy Jackson
Friday night kicks off game night, where families come together and play games such as spades, monopoly, life, Jenga and more while interacting with community leaders, politicians, civic leaders which leads into a town hall conversation with guests. Jackson will set the tone to begin healing in our communities. Saturday will be a “Breakfast with Auntie “brunch conversation with the millennials to discuss current issues and topics that people are too afraid to discuss. Additionally, Darlene will host a book reading and signing at Wholy Smoke BBQ located at 447 W Butler Road, Mauldin SC at 2 :00 PM. Admission is free of charge; attendees need to text the word “FOE” to 66866 to register.
“I am excited to bring this Family Over Everything Tour to my hometown. Our community needs to come together to share love, unity and togetherness.” says Darlene “McCoy” Jackson. “Our country is in distress, and we need events that bring communities together for fun and laughter,” Jackson adds.
Darlene “McCoy” Jackson, hailed the first African American woman with a National Nighttime Syndication, has a unique style in the inspirational and gospel community with her approach to controversial topics and powerful insight into the progress of black culture. As her theme song describes her character, “She’s So Down To Earth, She Will Make You Laugh So Hard,” Darlene’s transparency and genuine personality are the ingredients that makes people drawn to her spirit. She is being inducted in the National Black Radio Hall of Fame in St. Louis Missouri this year and being honored with the Radio Icon of the Year Award at the Stellar Media Reception and Celebration presented by Round the Clock Entertainment.
Angela McCoy
Full Circle Consulting Group, LLC.
+1 818-836-4814
info@fullcircleconsultinggroup.net