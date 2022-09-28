Submit Release
TEKTELIC is presenting over 20 unique LoRaWAN IoT Devices and Sensors at MWC Las Vegas 2022

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As a part of MWC Las Vegas 2022, TEKTELIC is pleased to announce that in addition to its Best-in-Class Carrier Grade LoRaWAN Gateways, TEKTELIC developed over 20 unique LoRaWAN IoT Devices and Sensors.

Unlike many other LoRaWAN Devices and Sensors on the market that come without Applications or enforce the customers should use the Application provided by the same vendor, TEKTELIC provides an Application with open API to allow easy integration with any IoT platform.

Recently attending the TTN conference in Amsterdam, TEKTELIC President Roman Nemish stated “We always believed in open ecosystem and believe the IoT mass adoption will only happen when all exclusivity and proprietary barriers and customer lock-in will be removed. Ensuring that TEKTELIC LoRaWAN Gateways support any Network Server and not forcing any customer to select TEKTELIC Cloud Servers, but support the partner and customers earned us respect from the customers and ecosystem at large and allowed to take the Gateway top spot. Based on last year's performance, we believe the same approach will work with the IoT Devices and Sensors.”

About TEKTELIC

TEKTELIC Communications is an IoT provider, which has the largest portfolio of LoRaWAN® gateways in the IoT market to enable widespread connectivity. The company allocates most of its R&D resources to developing IoT Gateways, Devices, Applications, and End-to-End Solutions. TEKTELIC is aiming to establish a multi-nationwide network using its gateways, with more products and communication components added each year. More detailed information about the possibilities of LoRaWAN® network infrastructure you can find on the website www.tektelic.com

Barney Barnowski
TEKTELIC Communications
+1 403-801-4123
email us here
