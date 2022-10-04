NY Interconnect Announces Retirement of Ed Renicker
It has been a tremendous honor to serve as CEO of NYI ... I have great confidence in our team and our leadership, and I look forward to watching the continued success of NYI for years to come.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NY Interconnect, LLC (NYI) today announces that Ed Renicker, Chief Executive Officer, will retire effective December 31, 2022. Renicker’s decision to retire will bring to close a remarkable career of over 35 years of service to NYI.
The NYI Board of Directors, which comprises Keith Bowen, President of News & Advertising at Altice USA, David Kline, President of Spectrum Reach at Charter Communications, and James Rooke, President of Comcast Advertising, will soon commence a search to identify a new CEO. Upon his retirement, Renicker will remain an Advisor for a period of time to ensure a smooth transition.
“It has been a tremendous honor to serve as CEO of NYI for the last 4 years, and a privilege to have been a part of this organization for the last 35 years," said Renicker. “I couldn’t be more proud of what my incredible team of colleagues and I have accomplished together over the years. I want to thank our loyal clients, as well as our Board of Directors for their ongoing support. As I reflected on how much we have accomplished over the years, the strength of our team, and my family’s decision to leave New York full time, the time was right to find a new leader to take NYI to its next phase of growth. I have great confidence in our team and our leadership, and I look forward to watching the continued success of NYI for years to come.”
Shared the Board in a joint statement, “We are grateful to Ed for his leadership of NYI, and his numerous achievements in evolving the NY television marketplace to provide more scale and reach to advertisers than ever before. Not only was Ed integral to the inception of NYI nearly three decades ago, but he was the visionary who reinvigorated the Interconnect in 2018 and has been steadfast in his dedication to the platform, its people, and its clients. We wish Ed the best of luck in his retirement and look forward to working with him to identify a new leader who will guide NYI for future success.”
Renicker has been NYI’s CEO since 2018, when the organization established itself as a joint venture with Altice USA, Charter Communications and Comcast. Prior to 2018, Ed served as Chief Operating Officer for Altice Media Solutions, where he was responsible for the NY Interconnect, as well as its local advertising division.
Renicker’s career in media sales was largely spent with Cablevision, which was acquired by Altice USA in 2016. In 1987, Renicker began his career at Cablevision as an Account Executive, later rising in the ranks to become a local sales manager in 1993, where he played an integral role in the inception of NY Interconnect, a division that controlled media sales in the NY Market for Cablevision, Time Warner, and Comcast. He was promoted to various roles throughout the years, eventually serving as the COO of Cablevision Ad sales in 2012 and President of Altice Media Solutions post-acquisition in 2016.
Renicker was inducted into the Cablefax Sales Hall of Fame in 2015 and was honored as a Regional Winner for the Cablefax 100 in 2019.
