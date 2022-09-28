Global flooring manufacturer Responsive Industries establishes operations in Greenville County, S.C.
Global manufacturer of PVC flooring to invest initial $10 million, add 10 jobs to establish operations
It’s gratifying to see a global company choose to locate U.S. operations in Greenville, as it proves that our pro-business environment, talent and optimal location can help it flourish here.”GREENVILLE, SC, USA, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Responsive Industries, a leading manufacturer of a wide range of vinyl floorings, today announced plans to establish new operations in Greenville County. The company’s initial $10 million investment will create 10 new jobs.
— Willis Meadows, Director, Greenville Area Development Corp.
“Responsive Industries is proud to join the Greenville County community with our new distribution center,” said Responsive Industries Chief Operating Officer Doug Van Nest. “We have committed to holding inventory stateside to avoid interruptions in the ever-changing global supply, and our ultimate goal is to manufacture our floors right here in South Carolina. We’re excited for the future and the opportunities to grow and work with the great people in South Carolina.”
Headquartered in India, Responsive Industries is a manufacturer of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) products, specializing in luxury vinyl plank, sheet vinyl and vinyl tile. The company also offers an extensive portfolio of wood and stone selections designed for offices, retail space, residential areas and more.
“The fact that an industry leader like Responsive Industries chose Greenville County as the home of its newest distribution facility is further testament that South Carolina has the business climate, workforce and worldwide reputation to attract companies from across the globe,” noted South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster. “Congratulations to Responsive Industries, and we look forward to the positive impact they will make in the Greenville County community.”
“Responsive Industries’ decision to locate in Greenville County signals yet another vote of confidence by an international company that South Carolina is the ideal place to conduct business. We applaud the company’s investment in the community and look forward to working with them for years to come,” said Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III.
Located at 360 Old Laurens Road in the Access Point Industrial Park in Mauldin, Responsive Industries’ new operation in Greenville County will serve as a distribution center. The facility will manage all facets of the company’s operations in the United States including logistics, sales, technical services, and after-sales service.
“It’s always gratifying to see a global company choose to locate U.S. operations in Greenville County, as it proves that our pro-business environment, available talent and optimal location can help it flourish here,” said Greenville County Council Chair and Greenville Area Development Corporation Board Member Willis Meadows. “Congratulations to Responsive Industries on their decision to place distribution and customer support services here. We look forward to helping them grow and thrive.”
With more than three decades of experience, Responsive products are currently available in more than 5,000 SKUs in over 70 countries worldwide. The company prides itself on product innovation and quality, along with attention and responsiveness to customer needs.
“The City of Mauldin is proud to welcome Responsive Industries as the newest member of our global business community. We are delighted they have chosen Mauldin and Greenville County to locate U.S. operations in and look forward to supporting Responsive Industries’ growth and success here long into the future,” added Mauldin Mayor Terry Merritt.
Individuals interested in joining the Responsive Industries team should visit the company’s contact page.
The Greenville Area Development Corporation is a non-profit organization established by Greenville County Council to promote and enhance the economic growth and development of Greenville County. Since its founding in 2001, GADC efforts have resulted in creation of over 31,000 new jobs, more than $6 billion in capital investment, and a cumulative economic impact of over $55 billion in Greenville County, SC -- including an economic impact of more than $6 billion annually. To learn more, please visit www.goGADC.com or call (864) 235-2008. To learn more about workforce opportunities, visit www.jobsingreenvillesc.com.
