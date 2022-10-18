New Facial Room Location Opens in South Surrey, BC
The elegant new space showcases the Facial Room’s exclusive selection of products and features a beautiful spa
South Surrey/White Rock is my home - I can't wait for you to see our new, beautiful Facial Room!”SURREY, BC, CANADA, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Facial Room, a family-owned and operated business in British Columbia, proudly opens its brand new location in South Surrey, BC.
— Patricia Asmar, The Facial Room
The beautiful multi-function space is located at 103-12840 16th Ave, Surrey, BC V4A 1N6
Designed specifically with its spa clients and The Facial Room fans in mind, the space prominently features walls of The Facial Room products, including Eminence Organics, and an exclusive spa area outfitted with state-of-the art equipments.
With clean lines, calming colours and luxurious finishings, the dream design team of Cara Lawson of Cara Interiors and contractor Sean Collins of Collins Interiors has succeedeed in creating a space that reflects the philosophy of the Facial Room brand.
Come visit us at the new space or take a virtual look on https://www.facebook.com/thefacialroomca/
About The Facial Room
The Facial Room offers an exclusive experience that goes beyond delivering premiere quality skincare across Canada. It is their belief that everyone should live in the skin they always wished they could have! That’s why the company is proud and honoured to give their customers personalised skincare advice and product recommendations, based on their unique situation and skin goals.
Patricia is a C.I.D.E.S.C.O. trained and internationally certified aesthetician with over 26 years of experience in the spa industry. In addition to being the #1 online retailer for Eminence Organics products in Canada, she runs a successful facial business where she has used Eminence products exclusively for more than 22 years.
