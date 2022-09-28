Advanced Drone with Thermal Camera, For Firefighting, Power Inspection, Search and Rescue - SmallTownShop.Com
HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Autel EVO II Dual 640T is a 650 x 512 resolution thermal imaging camera drone that offers 360° Obstacle Avoidance, Picture-in-Picture Mode, 10 Color Schemes, and a wide range of other benefits
Small Town Shop is pleased to introduce the Autel EVO II Dual 640T drone which comes with an 8K Video and 48MP Visible Camera Sensor, 360° Obstacle Avoidance, Picture-in-Picture Mode, 10 Color Schemes. The drone with thermal camera is suited for firefighting, search and rescue, power inspection, public safety, border protection, and any activity involving the use of high-end drones.
The Autel EVO II Dual 640T heralds a new generation of thermal sensors as its thermal imaging sensor has a resolution of up to 640x512@30 fps. It comes with a 13mm lens, 16x digital zoom, and can recognize objects as high as 100m, providing greater resolution than any camera in its class. Equipped with 8K video and 4K HDR video, 48MP Camera, 7680x4320 resolutions, 4 times lossless zoom and lots of amazing digital camera performance, Autel EVO II Dual 640T helps users to capture every forensic-relevant detail to assist in precise evidence capture.
With the Visual-Inertial Odometry (VIO) location function, the Autel EVO II Dual 640T automatically returns to its take-off point without relying on GPS. This is useful when flying in poor weather or between tall buildings, as GPS signals may be weak. It has up to 10 thermal palettes that enable pilots to cope with a variety of complex shooting environments and mission scenarios. Visual and thermal imagery are combined (Picture-in-Picture Mode) to help users quickly interpret data and aid in critical decision making.
The Autel EVO II Dual 640T also has a built-in obstacle avoidance feature. Equipped with 19 groups of sensors including 12 visual sensors (the main camera, ultrasound, and dual IMUs), the drone can easily build three-dimensional maps and plan paths through complex terrain in real time. The Autel EVO II Dual 640T supports interchangeable payloads, which enable one to expand the craft's capability. The payload capacity is 2lbs (900g). LiveDeck enables pilots to share live aerial video across public or private networks, sharing data with command posts, stakeholders, or online viewers.
EVO II Dual 640T is a versatile drone that can be used for multiple purposes, including Line Inspections, Firefighting, Law Enforcement, Search & Rescue, Chemical, Solar, Law Enforcement, Power Inspection, Traffic Supervision, Mapping and Environmental Protection. Not only that, but it's also an ideal tool for Border Protection.
