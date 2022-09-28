Calling for responses! UNDP Youth Survey on Digital Futures

Greetings from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Global Centre for Technology, Innovation, and Sustainable Development!

The UNDP Global Centre is keen to hear what young people (aged 18-35) think about the future of digital technologies in small island states around the world — including yours. We’re delighted to launch the UNDP SIDS Youth Survey on Digital Futures, the largest ever mapping of the digital economy in small island states.

This survey aims to explore the hopes, aspirations, and concerns of young people relating to digital and digital technologies. It is your generation that will shape the next generation of technology, and this survey will be important in guiding UNDP’s efforts to best support digital development in small states — placing the hopes, dreams, and considerations of young people at the fore.

As our way of saying thank you, you will also receive access to a digital training course by the United Nations, with certification, upon completion of the survey.

To begin, share your thoughts with our interactive chatbot on Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, or Telegram! The survey will take approximately 10 minutes to complete, and will only be running for the next few weeks in September 2022 — so please do respond today or as soon as possible!

The survey can be completed at any of the following links. Send any word in either platform to start:

We would be immensely grateful to hear your thoughts via this survey, as well as for your support in further disseminating this initiative to your peers and youth networks.

Let us build an inclusive, sustainable, and resilient digital future together.

Thank you.