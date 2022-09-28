Submit Release
Savage Appoints New Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Savage, a global provider of industry infrastructure and supply chain services, is pleased to announce the appointments of Jeff Roberts as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Tom Coler as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO). As CFO for the past six years, Mr. Roberts has steered Savage’s financial and acquisitive growth, helping transform the company through key acquisitions in the agriculture and environmental sectors. Mr. Coler joins Savage with extensive leadership experience in finance and business across multiple industries. Both appointments will be effective Oct. 1, 2022.

“We’re excited to have Jeff Roberts step into a new role as COO, where his leadership abilities, enthusiasm, and commitment to our culture and strategy will help drive ongoing growth and operational excellence across the company,” said Savage President and Chief Executive Officer Kirk Aubry. “We’re also pleased to welcome Tom Coler to Savage as our new CFO, to help sustain our growth trajectory and strengthen how we enable our Customers and Partners to Feed the World, Power Our Lives and Sustain the Planet.”

Mr. Roberts joined Savage in 2016 and currently serves as Executive Vice President and CFO. As COO, he’ll have overall responsibility for the operations of the company’s three sectors — Agriculture, Infrastructure and Environmental — working closely with the sector presidents in each area. He’ll also continue to lead Corporate Development and Information Technology while assuming responsibility for Safety, Health and Environment (SH&E). Prior to joining Savage, Mr. Roberts served as CFO of Maxum Enterprises, where he led multiple departments and served as Interim President. He previously served in numerous financial roles within the Pilot Flying J organization, including divisional CFO.

Prior to joining Savage, Mr. Coler served as Vice President and CFO for the Health, Hygiene and Consumables business unit at H.B. Fuller Corporation, a public, multi-national manufacturer and marketer of specialty chemical products based in Minneapolis, MN. He has extensive experience in global, public companies and brings significant experience in corporate finance, acquisitions and integration, implementing IT solutions, driving cost and efficiency initiatives, and other finance related topics.

About Savage
In business for 76 years, Savage is a privately held, global provider of industry infrastructure and supply chain services, with approximately 4,000 Team Members in over 200 locations. Our Customers and Partners count on us to safely and sustainably move and manage what is essential to their business. We enable our Customers and Partners to Feed the World, Power Our Lives and Sustain the Planet. www.savageservices.com/savage-companies

Jeff Hymas
Savage
801-944-6584
jeffhymas@savageservices.com

