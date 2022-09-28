President Bongbong Marcos and Senator Mark Villar met with business groups and foreign investors during the New York state visit

Deputy Majority Leader Senator Mark A. Villar as the Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Trade, Commerce and Entrepreneurship in the 19th Congress joined President Ferdinand R. Marcos and the Philippine delegation in New York last week.

While the main activity of the President was to address the United Nations General Assembly, they also attended business programs organized by the Department of Trade and Industry which included the New York Stock Exchange Economic Forum, Philippine Economic Briefing and other business dialogues and meetings.

"It was a productive week. We went there to explore new opportunities that will bring about massive employment in our country. Our goal was to make sure that foreign investors are aware of our capability as a nation and the potential of the Filipino workforce", Senator Mark Villar said.

The Philippine delegation also met with business groups and foreign investors. Among the US companies that President Bongbong Marcos and Senator Mark Villar met were Alorica, Concentrix, JPMorgan Chase & Co., JPMC PH Global Service Center, Legato Health Technologies, Optum Inc, Qualfon Inc and Boeing.

"I share with President BBM's vision of bringing something home for our kababayans. The state visit was a success as we have secured various commitments from different companies already. Not only did we create stronger ties with different countries, but also the trip brought us jobs, jobs, jobs", Senator Mark Villar added.

Senator Mark Villar emphasized that he will continue advocating for strengthening and improving the country's economic stimulus in order to revitalize the economy.

"Naniniwala ako na mahalaga na nahihikayat natin ang mga pribadong sektor at investors mula sa iba't-ibang bansa upang makatulong sa pagpapalago ng ating ekonomiya, mapanatili ang trabaho, at masiguro na bumabalik ang sigla ng negosyo sa bansa. With the said visit and dialogues with our business partners, we assure them that the Philippines is a better choice in doing business" Villar said.