September 28, 2022 Cayetano calls on DFA to act as 'one family' in advancing OFW interests Senator Alan Peter Cayetano on Wednesday called on the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) to act as "one family" in advancing the interests of the Filipino community, particularly of the Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs). "DFA should act as one family. We should use our individual gifts -- the embassies, the consulates, the Department of Foreign Affairs -- for the Filipino community, and not only for our personal advancement. Our interests should stick with the interest of OFWs," Cayetano said as an omnibus manifestation to the DFA during the Commission on Appointments' hearing for career officials on September 28, 2022. Cayetano said since the newly established Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) is still in transition, the DFA should still assist and look after the welfare of OFWs, recommending countries that are safer for deployment and where Filipinos are respected. "So rather than parati na lang tayong namomroblema sa mga areas na vulnerable ang ating OFWs, humanap tayo ng mga bansa na maganda mag-sweldo, na tao ang turing sa atin at hindi alipin, na ang turing po talaga sa Pilipino ay with pride and talagang kasama in the building of their nation," he said. Cayetano also reiterated his proposal for the DFA to consider having a deputy director for finance and passports. "May I reiterate looking into having a permanent deputy director on finance and maybe for passports?" he told Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo. "Human relations matter, so if you have a permanent liaison or permanent budget officer or finance officer dealing with the Senate and the House, you would surely get better returns." A former Foreign Affairs Secretary, Cayetano also appealed to the government to take care of DFA officials posted abroad. "Mahirap magkaroon ng representation kung tingin sa atin ay kawawa... Taking care of the family is taking care of the country. You are taking care of Filipinos abroad, but you should also be taking care of yourself," he said. Cayetano, nanawagan sa DFA na kumilos bilang 'isang pamilya' sa pagsusulong ng interes ng OFWs Nanawagan si Senador Alan Peter Cayetano sa Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) na kumilos bilang "isang pamilya" sa pagsusulong ng interes ng Filipino community, partikular na ang Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs). "DFA should act as one family. We should use our individual gifts -- the embassies, the consulates, the Department of Foreign Affairs -- for the Filipino community, and not only for our personal advancement. Our interests should stick with the interest of OFWs," wika ni Cayetano sa isang omnibus manifestation sa DFA sa pagdinig ng Commission on Appointments para sa career officials noong September 28, 2022. Dahil nasa transition pa ang bagong tatag na Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), sinabi ni Cayetano na dapat pa ring tulungan at pangalagaan ng DFA ang kapakanan ng mga OFW, at magrekomenda ng mga bansang mas ligtas para sa deployment at kung saan iginagalang ang mga Pilipino. "So rather than parati na lang tayong namomroblema sa mga areas na vulnerable ang ating OFWs, humanap tayo ng mga bansa na maganda mag-sweldo, na tao ang turing sa atin at hindi alipin, na ang turing po talaga sa Pilipino ay with pride and talagang kasama in the building of their nation," wika niya. Inulit din ni Cayetano ang kanyang panukala para sa DFA na isaalang-alang ang pagkakaroon ng deputy director para sa pananalapi at mga pasaporte. "May I reiterate looking into having a permanent deputy director on finance and maybe for passports?" aniya kay Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo. "Human relations matter, so if you have a permanent liaison or permanent budget officer or finance officer dealing with the Senate and the House, you would surely get better returns."