U.S. Cheese Industry Growing at 5.3% CAGR to Hit USD 45.49 Billion by 2027 | AMR

The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, key winning strategies, business performance, major segments, and competitive scenarios.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cheese is a popular dairy product consumed in the U.S. for its luscious taste and nutritional benefits. It is available in varying flavors, depending on the source of milk, aging time, production process, and cheese making technique. Increase in fast food consumption and rise in awareness among people about the health benefits of cheese have propelled the demand for cheese products. Moreover, surge in popularity of European food culture in the U.S. is the major factor that drives the U.S. cheese market growth. Furthermore, immigrants have the habit of carrying their culture wherever they migrate, which has a significant impact on the modern food culture of the U.S. For instance, pasta and pizza are common food consumed in the U.S. With upsurge in demand for cheese, advancements in technologies in the cheese industry have led to rapid curing of cheese. Different flavors of cheese available in the market, improvement in quality of cheese, and various other enhancements have been done to meet the demand of cheese across the U.S.

Leading market players analyzed in the research include Associated Milk Products Inc., Arla Foods, Bletsoe Cheese, The Bel Group, Royal Frieslandcampina N.V, Fonterra Co-operative Food, Lactalis Group, The Kraft Heinz Company, Saputo Cheese USA Inc, and Old Fashioned Cheese Inc.

Covid-19 scenario:

Bioactive protein of cheese helps improves the immune resistance of the body required to fight the novel corona virus. Due to this factor the demand for cheese has been surged during the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak.

In addition, the change in eating habits of the consumers as they now prefer eating nutritious food, to boost the immune system have further increased the demand for cheese during the pandemic.

However, the disruption in economic activities and closure of non-essential commercial establishments like restaurants, hotels, sweet shops, and bakeries declined the demand.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the U.S.cheese market based on type and distribution channel.

Based on type, the cheddar segment contributed to the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearly one-third of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. However, the mascarpone segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 12.7% during the forecast period.

Based on distribution channel, the retail distribution segment accounted for the largest share in 2019, holding more than three-fifths of the total share, and is expected to maintain the largest share throughout the forecast period. However,the club segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.2% from 2020 to 2027.

