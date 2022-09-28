Global Infant Fever Stickers Market to Reach $860 Million by 2031: Allied Market Research

Increase in the adoption of Internet of Things, rise in innovative treatment technologies, surge in internet penetration, and presence of persistent digital transformations by healthcare enterprises across the globe are expected to drive the growth of the global infant fever stickers market. Closed manufacturing facilities, loss of supply chains and distribution channels in the initial months of the pandemic had a negative impact on the market

/EIN News/ -- Portland ,OR, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global infant fever stickers market generated $389.9 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $860 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape, and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners, and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $389.9 million Market Size in 2031 $860 million CAGR 8.3% No. of Pages in Report 251 Segments Covered Type, Application, Distribution Channel, And Region. Drivers Increase in the adoption of Internet of things Rise in innovative treatment technologies Opportunities Presence of persistent digital transformations by healthcare enterprises across the globe Rise in internet penetration

COVID-19 Scenario:

The instant fever stickers market experienced a negative impact during the outbreak of the pandemic, owing to the stringent regulatory restrictions imposed by the governments of various countries across the globe.

Lockdowns resulted in the closure of various manufacturing facilities, including those of fever stickers, which adversely impacted the market.

These restrictions have had a direct impact on the food & beverages supply chain with tightening of transportation and port capacities, thus leading to increase in shipping and freight costs.

Furthermore, this has resulted in shortage of baby care product supply, which is anticipated to affect availability of products at the retail level. The loss of supply chains and distribution channels in the initial months of the pandemic further aggravated the impact on the market.



The report offers detailed segmentation of the global infant fever stickers market based on type, application, distribution channel, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on the fastest growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.

Based on type, the disposable infant fever sticker segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding nearly four-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The reusable infant fever sticker segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period.

Based on application, the retail pharmacies segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding nearly half of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The online pharmacies segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.

Based on distribution channel, the offline segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more than four-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The online segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across North America held the largest market share in 2021, holding nearly two-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period.

The key players analyzed in the global infant fever stickers market report include JMK/IIT Inc., Tempagenix LLC, AMG Medical Inc., Carex Health Brands, ThermometerSite, Medline Industries Inc., FeverMates, Tobbie & Co, Rumble Tuff, MeeMee’s, and Jayem Trade Private Limited.

The report analyzes these key players in the global infant fever stickers market. These market players have made effective use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in analyzingrecent developments, product portfolio, business performance and operating segments by prominent players in the market.

