BriaCell to Present New Clinical Data at the 2022 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium® December 6th and 7th

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX: BCT) (“BriaCell” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for cancer, is pleased to announce that its lead product candidate, Bria-IMT™, will be featured in three posters during the 2022 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium® taking place December 6-10, 2022 at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio, Texas.

“Our mission is to find solutions for advanced breast cancer patients who do not respond to current treatments. We are thrilled for the opportunity to share our clinical findings with clinicians who treat similar, difficult-to-treat patients,” stated Dr. Bill Williams, BriaCell’s President & CEO.

All poster presentations will be held at Hall 1, Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center, 900 E. Market Street, San Antonio, TX 78205 U.S.A. Details on the poster presentations are as follows:

Poster ID: P1-05-28

Date: Tuesday, December 6, 2022

Time: 5:00 PM - 6:15 PM

Poster ID: P3-07-12

Poster ID: P3-06-08

Date: Wednesday, December 7, 2022

Time: 5:00 PM - 6:15 PM

Following the presentations, copies of the posters will be posted on https://briacell.com/scientific-publications/.

About BriaCell Therapeutics Corp.

BriaCell is an immuno-oncology-focused biotechnology company developing targeted and effective approaches for the management of cancer. More information is available at https://briacell.com/.

Safe Harbor

