Konica Minolta Named to MSSP Alert’s Top 250 MSSPs List for 2022

Sixth-annual List and Research Identifies Leading Managed Security Service Providers Worldwide

/EIN News/ -- Ramsey, NJ, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) today announced MSSP Alert, a CyberRisk Alliance resource, has named the company to its Top 250 MSSPs list for 2022. The list and research identify and honor the top managed security service providers (MSSPs) worldwide. The rankings are based on MSSP Alert’s 2022 readership survey combined with the site’s editorial coverage of MSSP, MDR and MSP security providers. The sixth-annual list and research track the MSSP market’s ongoing growth and evolution.

“We have seen so many MSSPs enter the market in recent years, which makes this accolade that much more significant,” said Todd Croteau, President, Global Information Technology Services, Konica Minolta. “Our strategy to merge the managed IT services of our U.S.-based All Covered and Canadian IT Weapons business is allowing us to better leverage resources and ultimately improve the service we provide to our clients so they can reach their full potential for digital transformation.”

Through its IT Services Divisions, All Covered and IT Weapons, Konica Minolta helps businesses achieve their goals through better management of information and more effective collaboration. Firm proponents of security measures that are not about resolving a single incident or as a set-it-and-forget-it program, the company provides a holistic approach to security.

“MSSP Alert congratulates Konica Minolta on this year’s honor,” said Joe Panettieri, Editorial Director, MSSP Alert. “The MSSP Alert readership and Top 250 honorees continue to outpace the cybersecurity market worldwide.”

Highlights from the associated MSSP Alert research for 2022 include:

MSSP Revenue Growth and Financial Performance: MSSP honorees, on average, expect to generate $24 million in revenue for 2022, up 26 percent from 2021. The growth rate is roughly double the market average.

Geography: Honorees are headquartered in 30 different countries.

Profits: 90 percent of MSSPs surveyed expect to be profitable for fiscal year 2022, a five-point improvement from 2021.

Security Operations Centers: 69 percent have in-house SOCs, 19 percent are hybrid, 8 percent completely outsource their SOCs, and 4 percent are reevaluating their SOC strategies.

Cyberattack Trends: The most frequent attacks targeting MSSP customers in 2022 include phishing (97 percent), vulnerability exploits (93 percent) and ransomware (91 percent).

Cybersecurity Solutions: In a continued sign of market fragmentation, MSSP survey participants mentioned 140 different hardware, software, cloud, distribution and services vendors that assist their cybersecurity efforts.

Key Managed Security Services Offered: MSSPs and MSPs increasingly seek out partners to deliver MDR (managed detection and response), XDR (eXtended Detection and Response), Incident Response and other key services.

The 2022 Top 250 MSSPs list and research can be found online.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is reshaping and revolutionizing the workplace to achieve true connectivity through the Intelligent Connected Workplace. The company guides and supports its clients’ digital transformation through its expansive office technology portfolio, including IT Services (All Covered), intelligent information management, managed print services and industrial and commercial print solutions. Konica Minolta has been included on CRN’s MSP 500 list nine times and The World Technology Awards named the company a finalist in the IT Software category. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for fifteen consecutive years, and is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2021 America's Best-in-State employers list. The company received Keypoint Intelligence’s BLI 2021 A3 Line of The Year Award and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Award for its bizhub i-Series. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for nine consecutive years and has spent four years on the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World list. Konica Minolta partners with its clients to give shape to ideas and works to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit us online and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About CyberRisk Alliance

CyberRisk Alliance (CRA) is a business intelligence company serving the high growth, rapidly evolving cybersecurity community with a diversified portfolio of services that inform, educate, build community, and inspire an efficient marketplace. Our trusted information leverages a unique network of journalists, analysts and influencers, policymakers, and practitioners. CRA’s brands include SC Media, SecurityWeekly, ChannelE2E, MSSP Alert, InfoSec World, Identiverse, Cybersecurity Collaboration Forum, its research unit CRA Business Intelligence, and the peer-to-peer CISO membership network, Cybersecurity Collaborative. Click here to learn more.

