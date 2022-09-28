Black Pepper Market is Projected to Reach US$ 5.4 Billion by 2027, Spurred by Considerable Growth in Food Sector

The widespread adoption of black pepper as an essential ingredient in the food and beverage (F&B) industry is primarily driving the black pepper market growth.

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled "Black Pepper Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027," offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the black pepper market share. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market. The global black pepper market size reached US$ 3.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 5.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.37% during 2022-2027.

Black pepper, or peppercorn, is an aromatic, hot-tasting, small size spice produced from the unripe fruits of a green, wide-leafed, flowering vine belonging to the Piperaceae family. It is picked and processed after determining its ripeness, depending on type and strength. Black pepper is a rich source of vitamins, carotenes, flavonoids, manganese, and other antioxidants that cure neuralgia, scabies, stomach infections, bronchitis, and vitiligo. Apart from this, black pepper exhibits anti-inflammatory properties and can provide relief from colds and coughs. Consequently, It is extensively used as a spice in culinary practices for cooking various recipes, such as meats, fish, eggs, salads, and soups.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The widespread adoption of black pepper as an essential ingredient in the food and beverage (F&B) industry for preparing various ready-to-eat (RTE) meals and confectionery and bakery products are primarily driving the market growth. Moreover, the popularity of clean-label fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) products and the growing consumer awareness regarding the harmful effects of synthetic additives have fuelled the demand for organic and ayurvedic spices, which is favoring the market growth. Additionally, the extensive incorporation of black pepper in skin and hair care products due to its antioxidant and antiseptic properties are propelling the market growth. Besides this, black pepper possesses piperine that ensures chemoprevention, detoxification, and bioavailability of nutrients and drugs; therefore, expanding their employment in the pharmaceutical sector.

Black Pepper Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the global black pepper market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Baria Pepper

• McCormick

• Everest Spices

• Olam International Limited

• British Pepper and Spice

• Catch

• MDH

• Vietnam Spice Company

• Agrifood Pacific

• Webb James

• Brazil Trade Business

• Visimex

• Indian Valley Foods Pvt. Ltd.

• DM AGRO

• Pacific Production

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global black pepper market based on product, source, form, distribution channel, application and region.

Breakup by Product:

• Brazilian Black Pepper

• Lampang Black Pepper

• Malabar Black Pepper

• Sarawak Black Pepper

• Talamanca Black Pepper

• Tellicherry Black Pepper

• Vietnamese Black Pepper

Breakup by Source:

• Organic

• Inorganic

Breakup by Form:

• Ground Black Pepper

• Rough Cracked Black Pepper

• Whole Black Pepper

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Offline

• Online

Breakup by Application:

• Food and Beverages

• Pharmaceuticals

• Personal Care

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• Vietnam

• Indonesia

• India

• Brazil

• Malaysia

• Others

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

