EdgarAgents and Black & Callow Limited announce a strategic US-UK/EU partnership aimed at streamlining cross-border investor communications, financial typesetting and SEC Regulatory Filings.

/EIN News/ -- New York & London, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EdgarAgents LLC, a leading financial printer in the United States headquartered in New York and Black & Callow Limited, the leading financial printer in Europe headquartered in London, have today announced the launch of a strategic partnership aimed at facilitating cross-border corporate finance deals for their Capital Markets and Investment Management client base.

Accuracy, turn-around time, reliability and unrivalled customer service are four of the cornerstones on which clients can depend upon around the clock, to ensure that their cross border transactions are not jeopardized when it comes to document creation, typesetting, SEC regulatory filings and document distribution to shareholders and other stakeholders.

With the need of today’s investors to access greater intelligence for decision making, a dramatic rise in demand has been generated for both Black & Callow’s iRoadshow and ipoResearchOnline digital platforms and EdgarAgents’ best-in-class EDGAR and Inline XBRL technology-driven solutions.

“Given the increase in cross-border mergers & acquisitions activity, together with the need for greater investor communications and deal disclosure, our partnership with Black & Callow positions both firms to maximize value for our current and future clients,” said Antoinette Behan, Chief Revenue Officer of EdgarAgents.

Tim Black, Joint Managing Director at Black & Callow, added: “With the rise of SPACs and other dual-listed IPOs, coupled with the increasing regulatory framework requiring complex and time-critical SEC filings, we’re delighted that we can draw upon EdgarAgents’ unrivalled strength and depth to provide these vital services for our clients.”

Bespoke managed services allow the financial and legal communities to conduct time-sensitive and complex global deals. Black & Callow and EdgarAgents offer the prerequisite industry expertise fueled by a shared obsession around customer service and agility. Corporate entities alongside their investment banking and legal teams are moving away from larger, more expensive providers and shifting their projects into more customer-centric partnerships.

About EdgarAgents

EdgarAgents offers full-service and SaaS-based SEC filing solutions including regulatory filing, news distribution and financial printing services for public companies, private equity firms, investment management groups, attorneys, and investors.

EdgarAgents has been the #1 printer of SPAC IPOs since 2020 with more experience than any other provider. With EdgarAgents, all proofs are returned in MS Word format reducing risk by avoiding hand markup on PDF. Tracked changes support high-end data compare quality control and avails the entire working group to significantly faster turns. Learn more about why EdgarAgents is the fastest growing financial printer in the United States at www.edgaragents.com and on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/edgar-agents-llc

About Black & Callow

Black & Callow has been the #1 financial printer for UK Main-Market and AIM-Market IPOs since 2017 and offers the broadest range of services across Corporate Finance, Corporate Reporting and Digital encompassing design, typesetting, ARA content consultancy, proofing, production online and in print, distribution and digital IPO-focused investor communications. Learn more about why people choose Black & Callow at www.blackandcallow.com and on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/black&callow

Contact:

info@edgaragents.com

212-265-3347