ParentShield in Safer Schools Review of Parental Control Apps

Children as young as 4 and 5 can safely use the right phone and network ParentShield Child-Safe Network Parents Can simply turn SchoolBlock on and their child can then not use any Mobile Network feature - apart from calling home or Emergency Services

ParentShield tops the list of suggested parental control applications in the latest Safer Schools Online Safety Review

DERBY, DERBYSHIRE, UK, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ParentShield, the only mobile network designed for children, has been added to the important Safer Schools Online Safety review of Parental Control applications.

Safer Schools is a partnership between the safeguarding specialists INEQE and Zurich Municipal. The Safeguarding Schools App contains up-to-date information and resources for schools and parents to allow them to protect children from online harms.

ParentShield is unique among the field of mobile telephone MVNO in that it adds and removes features normally associated with a mobile telephone network to improve safety and parental control. The network includes many features and controls such as their "SchoolBlock" facility that blocks all calls and texts, as well as mobile data whilst a child is in school.

The Safer Schools APP was nominated as one of the Teach Primary and Teach Secondary 2021 awards Finalists and is used by Schools and teachers to continue professional development and keep abreast of the latest trends, risks and precautions that schools and parents can consider when children in their care use mobile telephones and other connected devices.

About INEQE

INEQE is a leading independent safeguarding organisation and publisher with an in-house software development capability. The company delivers safeguarding solutions to a wide spectrum of clients, including both public and private sectors across the UK, Ireland and beyond. The organisation is based in Belfast.

ParentShield Mobile Network provides unique mobile phone safeguarding features to provide monitoring, alerting and connection and spending controls for parents to better protect the young people in their care. Parents can set up powerful blocking and allow lists to ensure children are only able to communicate with trusted individuals. Spending controls ensure that children are unable to add a single penny to the phone bill - removing stress and worry for parents themselves.

Age restricted applications that send one-time passcodes to users alert parents that there is an attempt to install the application.

About ParentShield

ParentShield is the UK’s only Mobile Network designed specifically with children in mind, incorporating a wide range of tools designed with privacy in mind- from call recording to keyword alerts - that allow parents to oversee their child’s phone usage without invading their privacy. It can work with any unlocked feature-phone, smartphone or smartwatch and does not require any app or parental controls to be set on the device. Its features are handled remotely, allowing for optimal convenience while kids retain their independence. The SIMs work across the UK and beyond.

Being a SIM-based network-side service, parents can provide ANY unlocked phone to their child and give them a totally normal mobile phone experience without the stigma of being a locked or crippled "parental control" phone that you wouldn't want to show your friends in the playground.