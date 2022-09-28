Connecticut Center For Advanced Technology, CT Community Colleges and Xometry Announce Full Tuition Scholarships For Manufacturing Students

/EIN News/ -- HARTFORD, Conn., Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Connecticut Center for Advanced Technology (CCAT), Connecticut community colleges and Xometry, a publicly traded technology company (NASDAQ: XMTR) that helps organizations create locally resilient supply chains, will announce Xometry’s donation of full-tuition scholarships for community college students across the state studying to become the next generation of skilled machinists, technicians and engineers. Xometry celebrates the strategic role Connecticut plays in advancing domestic manufacturing and is funding the scholarships across nine community colleges with advanced manufacturing programs, including:

Asnuntuck Community College (Enfield)

Capital Community College (Hartford)

Housatonic Community College (Bridgeport)

Manchester Community College

Middlesex Community College (Middletown & Meriden)

Naugatuck Valley Community College (Waterbury & Danbury)

Northwestern Community College (Winsted)

Quinebaug Valley Community College (Danielson & Willimantic)

Tunxis Community College (Farmington)



WHO:

Dr. G. Duncan Harris, CEO, Capital Community College

Dr. Thomas Coley, EVP of Strategic Partnerships and Enterprise Performance, CT State Community College

Paul Lavoie, Chief Manufacturing Officer, State of Connecticut

Dr. Karen Wosczyna-Birch, Executive Director, College of Technology and Executive Director and Principal Investigator, National Center for Next Generation Manufacturing

Laurence Zuriff, co-Founder of Xometry, Inc. and Managing Director of Xometry’s Donor Advised Fund and ESG initiatives

Dr. Jackie Garofano, CTO, Connecticut Center for Advanced Technology

WHEN & WHERE:

11:00 AM ET, Tuesday, October 4

Asnuntuck Community College

Advanced Manufacturing Technology Center

170 Elm Street

Enfield, CT 06082

WHY:

Investing in America’s small and mid-sized manufacturers and cultivating the next generation of workers is critical to helping address supply chain concerns and inflation while also protecting the nation’s economic and national security interests. Xometry believes in the importance of manufacturing and the entrepreneurial and high-paying, high-growth opportunities it presents for skilled workers everywhere. In addition to Connecticut, Xometry is providing scholarships for nearly 250 students at community colleges in five other key manufacturing states: Maryland, Kentucky, Wisconsin, South Carolina and New York.

