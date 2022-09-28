Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,772 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 255,094 in the last 365 days.

Connecticut Center For Advanced Technology, CT Community Colleges and Xometry Announce Full Tuition Scholarships For Manufacturing Students

/EIN News/ -- HARTFORD, Conn., Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Connecticut Center for Advanced Technology (CCAT), Connecticut community colleges and Xometry, a publicly traded technology company (NASDAQ: XMTR) that helps organizations create locally resilient supply chains, will announce Xometry’s donation of full-tuition scholarships for community college students across the state studying to become the next generation of skilled machinists, technicians and engineers. Xometry celebrates the strategic role Connecticut plays in advancing domestic manufacturing and is funding the scholarships across nine community colleges with advanced manufacturing programs, including:

  • Asnuntuck Community College (Enfield)
  • Capital Community College (Hartford)
  • Housatonic Community College (Bridgeport)
  • Manchester Community College
  • Middlesex Community College (Middletown & Meriden)
  • Naugatuck Valley Community College (Waterbury & Danbury)
  • Northwestern Community College (Winsted)
  • Quinebaug Valley Community College (Danielson & Willimantic)
  • Tunxis Community College (Farmington)

WHO:

  • Dr. G. Duncan Harris, CEO, Capital Community College
  • Dr. Thomas Coley, EVP of Strategic Partnerships and Enterprise Performance, CT State Community College
  • Paul Lavoie, Chief Manufacturing Officer, State of Connecticut
  • Dr. Karen Wosczyna-Birch, Executive Director, College of Technology and Executive Director and Principal Investigator, National Center for Next Generation Manufacturing
  • Laurence Zuriff, co-Founder of Xometry, Inc. and Managing Director of Xometry’s Donor Advised Fund and ESG initiatives
  • Dr. Jackie Garofano, CTO, Connecticut Center for Advanced Technology

WHEN & WHERE:
11:00 AM ET, Tuesday, October 4
Asnuntuck Community College
Advanced Manufacturing Technology Center
170 Elm Street
Enfield, CT 06082

WHY:
Investing in America’s small and mid-sized manufacturers and cultivating the next generation of workers is critical to helping address supply chain concerns and inflation while also protecting the nation’s economic and national security interests. Xometry believes in the importance of manufacturing and the entrepreneurial and high-paying, high-growth opportunities it presents for skilled workers everywhere. In addition to Connecticut, Xometry is providing scholarships for nearly 250 students at community colleges in five other key manufacturing states: Maryland, Kentucky, Wisconsin, South Carolina and New York.

Contacts:
Illume PR for Xometry, Inc.
Debra Benson
Xometry@IllumePR.com

CT State Community College
Melissa Lamar
mlamar@tunxis.edu


Primary Logo

You just read:

Connecticut Center For Advanced Technology, CT Community Colleges and Xometry Announce Full Tuition Scholarships For Manufacturing Students

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.